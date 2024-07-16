All Warframe Tennocon 2024 Twitch Drops & How to Claim Them

Tennocon is one of the most exciting events of the year for fans of Warframe, and Tennocon 2024’s Twitch Drops look to be some of the best yet. Let’s find out what we can earn and how we can earn them for our favorite shooter.

When Is Tennocon 2024?

Fans eager to see what is coming during the 11th year of Warframe will want to tune in July 19 and July 20, 2024. There are bound to be some exciting new features detailed for our favorite live-service game, alongside plenty of surprises. I mean, last year they partnered with Sugarlab and Trolli to release some limited-edition snacks, which I had the pleasure of testing and reviewing. I’ll be interested to see what kind of other wild and wacky things they’ll be debuting alongside these fantastic Twitch drops, as well.

What Drops Are Available During Tennocon 2024?

Fans wanting to earn some free loot in Warframe will want to tune into Tennocon on July 20, 2024 through either Twitch or Steam to earn the following drops:

AX-52 Rifle Twitch Drop Watch Tennocon for 30 Minutes Between 11:00 am ET – 4:30 ET to earn Arthuyr’s AX-52 Rifle for free via Twitch or Steam

Saryn Prime Warframe Watch Tennocon for 30 Minutes between 4:30 pm ET – 6:00 PM ET to earn a free Saryn Prime Warframe via Twitch or Steam



Don’t worry if you’re attending Tennocon 2024 in-person — attendees will receive a code to redeem these drops.

How to Link Your Twitch Account to Warframe

Before the event starts, we strongly suggest linking your Warframe account and your Twitch account so you can easily claim and use these items. Visit the official Warframe/Twitch Linking page to start off, as I can guess that the page is going to become crowded once the event goes live.

Visit the official Warframe website, log into your account, and link your accounts. Make sure you select the correct account that you’d like to use and proceed forward from there. You’ll now have complete access across the board, no matter which console you decide to play on, and you can access your Twitch Drops here, too.

I would also recommend adding your email to your Warframe account for a few different reasons. It’s a great way to get reminders about events like Tennocon happening in the future, as well as a way to get a free Syandana for your Warframe of choice.

No matter if this is your first Tennocon celebration, or if you’ve been partaking since the first annual convention, free rewards are nothing to scoff at. I’m personally excited to get my hands on that rifle, and I’ll be watching and wishing I was there in person.

Warframe is available to play now.

