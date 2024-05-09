How To Fast Travel In Animal Well

Animal Well is a 2D metroidvania game, which means players will have to navigate a winding maze-like world horizontally and vertically. But unlike Metroid and Castlevania, Animal Well players can unlock the ability to fast travel to a hubworld of sorts.

Recommended Videos

How To Fast Travel To Hubworld in Animal Well

In order to unlock the ability to Fast Travel in Animal Well, players will first need to find the Animal Flute Tool. The Animal Flute is like the Ocarina in The Legend of Zelda, as it allows players to play notes in a specific order to activate an effect.

One of the songs you can play teleports you to Animal Well’s hubworld, which then allows you to walk into the mouths’ of animal statues and instantly appear in biomes you’ve visited before.

You can learn the song by visiting the little pond below the hubworld. There is a large fish in the pond that moves its body in the direction you need to press the notes. But you can also play the song as soon as you obtain the flute.

The song is Right, Right, Left, Left, Down, Down, Up, Up.

To play the song, equip the flute and press in the direction of each note. Press the activate button (Square on PlayStation) once for each note. If you play them in the correct order, you will instantly teleport to the hubworld.

Where to find the flute in Animal Well

Like most tools, the Flute is found inside a chest tucked away inside the Well. To be more exact, it is found in the room to the bottom left of the Egg Collection Room. To get here, you need to head left from the room with the four giant animal statues and then head up.

You can see the location of the Flute Room in the map below.

It’s important to note that the hubworld in Animal Well isn’t particularly useful until after you’ve found the corresponding animal head in the Well. Once you’ve found it, return to the hubworld and play any note at the humming altar to open the gate.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more