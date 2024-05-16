Monopoly GO Scrap Yard Riches – Rewards, Milestones & Tips

A new event has taken over the world of Monopoly GO, Scrap Yard Riches. Let’s find out all of the new rewards you can claim, and what we can look forward to obtaining during this new event.
Monopoly GO Scrap Yard Riches Rewards – Listed
Below, you’ll find all of the available rewards during the Monopoly GO Scrap Yard Riches event, and what you’ll need to do to claim them all. Let’s get rolling, and start earning plenty of exciting new rewards and boosts for our favorite mobile game. There are a total of 49 rewards you can earn during this event.
|Scrap Yard Riches Level
|Scrap Yard Riches Points
|Scrap Yard Riches Rewards
|1
|5 Points
|40 Tokens
|2
|10 Points
|20 Dice
|3
|10
|50 Tokens
|4
|10 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|5
|55 Points
|100 Tokens
|6
|25 Points
|50 Dice
|7
|20 Points
|5-Minute Cash Frenzy
|8
|20 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|9
|25 Points
|140 Tokens
|10
|150 Points
|200 Dice
|
|11
|30 Points
|Cash
|12
|35 Points
|180 Tokens
|13
|35 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|14
|40 Points
|200 Tokens
|15
|300 Points
|300 Dice
|16
|40 Points
|200 Tokens
|17
|45 Points
|10-Minute Cash Grab
|18
|50 Points
|Orange Sticker Pack
|19
|55 Points
|200 Tokens
|20
|700 Points
|500 Dice
|
|21
|60 Points
|Cash
|22
|70 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|23
|80 Points
|220 Tokens
|24
|90 Points
|150 Dice
|25
|900 Points
|700 Tokens
|26
|100 Points
|Cash
|27
|140 Points
|200 Dice
|28
|120 Points
|10-Minute High Roller
|29
|160 Points
|250 Dice
|30
|900 Points
|Cash
|
|31
|225 Points
|280 Tokens
|32
|300 Points
|Cash
|33
|450 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|34
|300 Points
|Cash
|35
|1,800 Points
|1,300 Dice
|36
|400 Points
|300 Tokens
|37
|600 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|38
|700 Points
|10-Minute Cash Frenzy
|39
|800 Points
|400 Tokens
|40
|3,200 Points
|2,400 Dice
|
|41
|900 Points
|Purple Sticker Pack
|42
|1,000 Points
|Cash
|43
|1,200 Points
|750 Dice
|44
|2,500 Points
|Cash
|45
|1,300 Points
|900 Dice
|46
|1,200 Points
|Cash
|47
|1,500 Points
|Purple Sticker Pack
|48
|1,600 Points
|500 Tokens
|49
|7,500 Points
|6,500 Dice
With a total of 13,520 earnable Dice, alongside plenty of other fantastic rewards, we recommend that you start rolling as soon as possible. There’s only two days for this event, concluding on May 18, 2024.
How To Earn Points During Scrap Yard Riches in Monopoly GO
To earn plenty of points during the Monopoly GO Scrap Yard Riches event, you’ll need to land on Corner Squares. Make sure that you’re using your multipliers wisely, as you’ll earn more points if you’re using a higher multiplier. We recommend rolling with x10 or x20, as you can still earn plenty of points without burning through all of your dice.
Monopoly GO Scrap Yard Riches Tips & Tricks
As mentioned above, using your multiplier wisely is one of the best things that you can do during events. This will ensure that you’re always getting the most rewards possible without burning through all of your dice. If you’re struggling to get your hands on more dice, be sure to check out our free dice links page which we update daily.
Be sure that you’re also contributing to the Robo Partners event, as you can earn even more dice, as well as stickers that can fill up your albums for more rewards. This event is handing out plenty of Tokens, so you should hopefully have the chance to complete all of your partner challenges.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.