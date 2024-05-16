Screenshot by The Escapist
Monopoly GO Scrap Yard Riches – Rewards, Milestones & Tips

You know what they say — one man's trash is another man's treasure.
A new event has taken over the world of Monopoly GO, Scrap Yard Riches. Let’s find out all of the new rewards you can claim, and what we can look forward to obtaining during this new event.

Monopoly GO Scrap Yard Riches Rewards – Listed

Below, you’ll find all of the available rewards during the Monopoly GO Scrap Yard Riches event, and what you’ll need to do to claim them all. Let’s get rolling, and start earning plenty of exciting new rewards and boosts for our favorite mobile game. There are a total of 49 rewards you can earn during this event.

Scrap Yard Riches LevelScrap Yard Riches PointsScrap Yard Riches Rewards
15 Points40 Tokens
210 Points20 Dice
31050 Tokens
410 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
555 Points100 Tokens
625 Points50 Dice
720 Points5-Minute Cash Frenzy
820 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
925 Points140 Tokens
10150 Points200 Dice
1130 PointsCash
1235 Points180 Tokens
1335 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
1440 Points200 Tokens
15300 Points300 Dice
1640 Points200 Tokens
1745 Points10-Minute Cash Grab
1850 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
1955 Points200 Tokens
20700 Points500 Dice
2160 PointsCash
2270 PointsPink Sticker Pack
2380 Points220 Tokens
2490 Points150 Dice
25900 Points700 Tokens
26100 PointsCash
27140 Points200 Dice
28120 Points10-Minute High Roller
29160 Points250 Dice
30900 PointsCash
31225 Points280 Tokens
32300 PointsCash
33450 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
34300 PointsCash
351,800 Points1,300 Dice
36400 Points300 Tokens
37600 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
38700 Points10-Minute Cash Frenzy
39800 Points400 Tokens
403,200 Points2,400 Dice
41900 PointsPurple Sticker Pack
421,000 PointsCash
431,200 Points750 Dice
442,500 PointsCash
451,300 Points900 Dice
461,200 PointsCash
471,500 PointsPurple Sticker Pack
481,600 Points500 Tokens
497,500 Points6,500 Dice

With a total of 13,520 earnable Dice, alongside plenty of other fantastic rewards, we recommend that you start rolling as soon as possible. There’s only two days for this event, concluding on May 18, 2024.

How To Earn Points During Scrap Yard Riches in Monopoly GO

Screenshot by The Escapist

To earn plenty of points during the Monopoly GO Scrap Yard Riches event, you’ll need to land on Corner Squares. Make sure that you’re using your multipliers wisely, as you’ll earn more points if you’re using a higher multiplier. We recommend rolling with x10 or x20, as you can still earn plenty of points without burning through all of your dice.

Monopoly GO Scrap Yard Riches Tips & Tricks

As mentioned above, using your multiplier wisely is one of the best things that you can do during events. This will ensure that you’re always getting the most rewards possible without burning through all of your dice. If you’re struggling to get your hands on more dice, be sure to check out our free dice links page which we update daily.

Be sure that you’re also contributing to the Robo Partners event, as you can earn even more dice, as well as stickers that can fill up your albums for more rewards. This event is handing out plenty of Tokens, so you should hopefully have the chance to complete all of your partner challenges.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

