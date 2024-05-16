Monopoly GO Scrap Yard Riches – Rewards, Milestones & Tips

A new event has taken over the world of Monopoly GO, Scrap Yard Riches. Let’s find out all of the new rewards you can claim, and what we can look forward to obtaining during this new event.

Recommended Videos

Monopoly GO Scrap Yard Riches Rewards – Listed

Below, you’ll find all of the available rewards during the Monopoly GO Scrap Yard Riches event, and what you’ll need to do to claim them all. Let’s get rolling, and start earning plenty of exciting new rewards and boosts for our favorite mobile game. There are a total of 49 rewards you can earn during this event.

Scrap Yard Riches Level Scrap Yard Riches Points Scrap Yard Riches Rewards 1 5 Points 40 Tokens 2 10 Points 20 Dice 3 10 50 Tokens 4 10 Points Green Sticker Pack 5 55 Points 100 Tokens 6 25 Points 50 Dice 7 20 Points 5-Minute Cash Frenzy 8 20 Points Green Sticker Pack 9 25 Points 140 Tokens 10 150 Points 200 Dice 11 30 Points Cash 12 35 Points 180 Tokens 13 35 Points Green Sticker Pack 14 40 Points 200 Tokens 15 300 Points 300 Dice 16 40 Points 200 Tokens 17 45 Points 10-Minute Cash Grab 18 50 Points Orange Sticker Pack 19 55 Points 200 Tokens 20 700 Points 500 Dice 21 60 Points Cash 22 70 Points Pink Sticker Pack 23 80 Points 220 Tokens 24 90 Points 150 Dice 25 900 Points 700 Tokens 26 100 Points Cash 27 140 Points 200 Dice 28 120 Points 10-Minute High Roller 29 160 Points 250 Dice 30 900 Points Cash 31 225 Points 280 Tokens 32 300 Points Cash 33 450 Points Blue Sticker Pack 34 300 Points Cash 35 1,800 Points 1,300 Dice 36 400 Points 300 Tokens 37 600 Points Blue Sticker Pack 38 700 Points 10-Minute Cash Frenzy 39 800 Points 400 Tokens 40 3,200 Points 2,400 Dice 41 900 Points Purple Sticker Pack 42 1,000 Points Cash 43 1,200 Points 750 Dice 44 2,500 Points Cash 45 1,300 Points 900 Dice 46 1,200 Points Cash 47 1,500 Points Purple Sticker Pack 48 1,600 Points 500 Tokens 49 7,500 Points 6,500 Dice

Related: How to Get Free Robo Partners Tokens in Monopoly GO

With a total of 13,520 earnable Dice, alongside plenty of other fantastic rewards, we recommend that you start rolling as soon as possible. There’s only two days for this event, concluding on May 18, 2024.

How To Earn Points During Scrap Yard Riches in Monopoly GO

Screenshot by The Escapist

To earn plenty of points during the Monopoly GO Scrap Yard Riches event, you’ll need to land on Corner Squares. Make sure that you’re using your multipliers wisely, as you’ll earn more points if you’re using a higher multiplier. We recommend rolling with x10 or x20, as you can still earn plenty of points without burning through all of your dice.

Monopoly GO Scrap Yard Riches Tips & Tricks

As mentioned above, using your multiplier wisely is one of the best things that you can do during events. This will ensure that you’re always getting the most rewards possible without burning through all of your dice. If you’re struggling to get your hands on more dice, be sure to check out our free dice links page which we update daily.

Be sure that you’re also contributing to the Robo Partners event, as you can earn even more dice, as well as stickers that can fill up your albums for more rewards. This event is handing out plenty of Tokens, so you should hopefully have the chance to complete all of your partner challenges.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more