All Monopoly GO Robo Partners Rewards & Milestones, Listed

Get ready for the next Monopoly GO partner event, Robo Partners.
The Monopoly GO Robo Partners event is live now, so here are all the rewards and milestones you can get during it.

All Monopoly GO Robo Partners Rewards & Milestones – Listed

After you’ve assembled your crew of Monopoly GO friends, it’s time to get to work. Keep on rolling, and let’s see what types of rewards we can look forward to claiming from each of the collaborative buildings we put together:

Robo Partners Building StageRobo Partners Points NeededRobo Partners Rewards
Stage 12,500 Points Needed200 Dice per Player
Stage 26,000 Points NeededCash
Stage 313,000 Points NeededPink Safe & Cash, 200-300 Dice, Cash Frenzy
Stage 426,500 Points NeededYellow Safe & High Roller Boost, 300-500 Dice, Pink Sticker Pack
Stage 532,000 Points NeededBlue Safe, Wild Sticker Pick, Cash, 400-600 Dice, Blue Sticker Pack

In total, you and your partners will need to get nearly 80,000 to complete your objective. With each roll being randomized, this could either be a piece of cake or the most frustrating thing that you’ve ever encountered. No matter, as long as you and your partners are evenly contributing, you should have no issue clearing all of the buildings out before this event comes to a close.

Monopoly GO Robo Partners Milestone Rewards

If you’re lucky enough to complete all four of your buildings, you’ll receive a fair number of extra rewards, including the following items:

  • 5,000 Dice Rolls
  • Wild Sticker Pick
  • Robo Penguin Token

With all of these prizes to claim, you better get ready to start rolling. Make sure you’ve got plenty of dice before jumping into this event and check out our page for free dice links every day.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

