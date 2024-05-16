Reese’s Puffs Dragon Ball Z: Where to Buy and More

Fans of both Dragon Ball Z and the chocolate peanut butter cereal Reese’s Puffs got some good news recently. You can now fuel up for your next Super Saiyan fight with limited edition Dragon Ball Z-branded Reese’s Puffs. Here’s where to buy the Dragon Ball Z Reese’s Puffs.

What Is the Reese’s Puffs x Dragon Ball Z Collab?

In celebration of the anime’s 40th anniversary, Reese’s Puffs is releasing limited edition Dragon Ball Z cereal boxes throughout the year.

The collection began with seven collectible boxes featuring the following characters:

Goku

Vegeta

Trunks

Piccolo

Cell

Frieza

Majin Buu

Then, in honor of Goku Day on May 9, Reese’s Puffs added a special Super Saiyan Goku box to the collection. The Super Saiyan Goku box is holographic, showing Goku’s transformation when you tilt the box. This, along with the Sam’s Club exclusive box featuring the wish-granting dragon Shsenron, means that Dragon Ball Z fans can collect a total of nine boxes.

Additional boxes have not yet been announced, but many popular characters, including Gohan and Android 18, are not represented, so it’s possible we’ll see more before the 40th anniversary year is done.

Should you open your Dragon Ball Z Reese Puffs? That’s up for debate, but many fans are keeping the boxes unopened with the expectation that this collector’s item will increase in value over time. Others are planning to open and flatten the boxes to turn them into wall art, hoping for a full set to display.

Where to Buy Dragon Ball Z x Reese Puffs

Screenshot by The Escapist

Unsurprisingly, listings for the limited edition Dragon Ball Z Reese Puffs boxes have begun popping up on eBay, but you don’t need to buy them second-hand. In fact, I noticed them in my local grocery store last week, and I live in a fairly remote rural area, which means they’re definitely out there.

Fans on Reddit report spotting the boxes at many local grocery store chains, including:

Kroger

Walmart

Giant Eagle

Target

Winco

If you’re looking for the dragon Shenron, you’ll need to head to a Sam’s Club, as this box is exclusive to the big-box retailer. Fans also note that some boxes seem more common than others in certain areas, with many finding a plethora of Trunks but struggling to get their hands on Cell.

The collectible boxes were previously for sale directly from the Reese’s Puffs website for $40 each, but have since sold out. Much like the hunt for the Dragon Balls themselves, fans will need to get out there and search in order to track down these limited-edition collectible Dragon Ball Z Reese’s Puff boxes.

Dragon Ball Z is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

