Helltide battle in Diablo 4.
Image via Blizzard Entertainment.
How to Farm Scattered Prisms Fast in Diablo 4

Get ready for that grind
Published: May 16, 2024 11:44 am

If you want to add sockets to equipment, you’re going to need Scattered Prisms. Here’s how to get Scattered Prisms fast in Diablo 4.

How to Get Scattered Prisms in Diablo 4

When you make a new character on a seasonal world in Diablo 4, you can expect to have a long grind ahead of you. But Scattered Prisms are easily one of the hardest items to farm, especially early on. That’s because they can only be obtained in three ways.

You can get Scattered Prisms by defeating World Bosses, salvaging legendary gear, and killing Treasure Goblins.

Out of all these options, the best method to get Scattered Prisms is by defeating World Bosses. World Bosses appear every six to eight hours, and you can use this tracker to figure out when the next World Boss is. And the higher your World Tier, the more likely it is you’ll get Scattered Prisms from the World Boss Cache. So, if you have the time to jump on whenever a World Boss drops, this is the most consistent Scattered Prism farm in the game.

Image of an open inventory with Scattered Prism highlighted in Diablo 4
Screenshots by The Escapist

But if popping onto Diablo three to four times a day at set times isn’t an option, your next best bet is Mystery Chests in Helltides. Be sure to have your World Tier as high as possible, then open up as many caches as possible to get as many Legendary items as possible. While it might hurt to salvage this loot, it’s the fastest way to get Scattered Prisms, as Helltides are pretty permanent fixtures, with only five-minute gaps between each one. That being said, it’s not particularly common to get Scattered Prisms from salvaging Legendary items, so you find yourself dismantling a treasury worth of items before you get your first Scattered Prism.

The least reliable way to get Scattered Prisms is through Treasure Goblins. While Treasure Goblins are appearing more frequently in Helltides, they drop Scattered Prisms very, very rarely.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

