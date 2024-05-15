Best Class in Diablo 4 Season 4

Season 4 brings a ton of changes to Diablo 4, and that includes balancing across that board to make way for a new best class. Before you get started in Loot Reborn, this guide will cover which class is the most powerful.

Recommended Videos

Diablo 4 Season 4: Which Class Is the Best?

Screenshot by The Escapist.

The Necromancer is the best class in Season 4 of Diablo 4. Because of all the balance changes to minions, the Necromancer was easily able to take the top spot within Loot Reborn. In the past, minions have been nearly useless for the class, and it was options like Mist and Bone Spear that made the class viable. Now, there are all kinds of builds that can destroy content across early-game Helltides or the late-game Pit of the Artificers.

Whether it’s for the late-game builds at full power or early-game leveling, the minion Necro builds are the best. But even without the minions, corpse-based builds are also top-tier. Bone Spear and Infinimist aren’t in the best class lists, but they are still considered mid-tier. Compared to every other class, the Necromancer currently has some of the most variety in viable builds. And if you’re after the meta, then the Necro is still your best bet.

Related: How to Become HellMarked in Diablo 4

The runner-up to the Necro in Diablo 4 Season 4 is the Rogue. This class still has so many viable builds that can easily take on the hardest content in the game. Unlike the Barbarian, the Rogue also has some fantastic leveling builds that make the entire process from level 1 to 100 a breeze. Unfortunately, the Sorcerer took a hit in Season 4, and the Druid is also lower on the totem pole. Druids still have a class or two that are considered top-tier, but they are a pain to complete, and leveling is sluggish.

And that’s the best class in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more