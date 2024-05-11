Top 5 Changes Coming to Diablo 4 in Season 4

Diablo 4 Season 4, also known as Loot Reborn, promises some major changes to all the core systems in the game. I’ll go over what some of the best changes are as we get prepared to jump into Sanctuary and use the new loot features.

Diablo 4 Season 4: Top 5 Changes and Features

Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

Most of the important changes in Season 4 are geared toward itemization and loot. However, there are still some new content additions that make end game more lucrative as a whole. There’s better loot and more methods to make use of it.

1) Codex of Power

Before the new season, the Codex of Power could be used to unlock Aspects from dungeons and then apply them to Rare armor. This would create a Legendary piece of equipment with the lowest possible roll on the Aspect applied. Stronger variants and drop-only Aspects weren’t possible to unlock.

Within Season 4, the Codex of Power will include every possible Legendary Aspect within Diablo 4. Not only can you get most effects outside of Uniques, but you will also be able to reach the highest possible rolls on the effect. Once you have the best one, it gets marked as done in the Codex and you can apply it to armor.

2) Masterworking

Along with Tempering, Masterworking adds a way to improve your gear as you find it. Unlike Tempering, though, Masterworking is specifically for end game gear. Collecting materials from places like The Pit will allow you to upgrade Affixes on your equipment. Each new tier will change the color and power of a Given Affix at random. If you get lucky, it can even go to orange for the highest power. And when you don’t like the results, you can reset the whole process and begin again.

3) Affixes

Greater Affixes give armor a better chance to have rare stat drops. Ancestral and Unique gear can have Affixes with 1.5x more power and they give you another reason to look for better loot. But that’s not the only change.

Affixes in general have been changed on all gear. There will be one less Affix on all types of gear. In return, they have become much simpler and more effective. Instead of “more movement speed after killing an elite,” there will simply be more movement seed. Stats have become much more effective at a core level.

4) Helltide Reborn

One of the best parts of Season 2 was the Blood Harvest. After a certain amount of kills, Vampires would hunt down the player. And in the center of the zone, there was a lucrative event that could be started with enough resources collected. In essence, Helltides have been changed in the same way.

After three different tiers of killing sprees that change based on enemy difficulty, the Hellborn will attack. While that’s going on, there will be ritual events that can be summoned for even more loot. This will all be part of the standard Helltides we remember and they will be available even at World Tier 1.

5) Pit of the Artificer

The Pit is an end game activity that requires Runeshards to activate. When you have enough, you get 10 minutes to make it to the end of the dungeon tier to kill the boss and earn some loot. There are 200 tiers in total and they can lead to Stygian Stones. Those can be collected to face the Tormented Echoes of bosses, including Andariel.

Other changes are on the way as well, but these are the five most important ones that will change the way you play in Season 4.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

