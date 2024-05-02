Season 4 classes in Diablo 4.
All Uber Unique Items in Diablo 4 Listed

Uber items everywhere.
Uber Unique items are some of the best loot you can find in Diablo 4 and it serves as the end game for a lot of players. To help you get a better idea of what you’re chasing, this guide will list all of the Ubers in the game and what they do.

Diablo 4: All Uber Unique Items

There are only seven Uber Unique items in the game that any class can use as long as they have the slot for it. Each one has some incredibly powerful benefits that can provide an immense power spike for any build. You will be lucky to get just one of them but it always helps to know what you’re chasing as well.

NameTypeStatsUnique Effect
Harlequin CrestHelmMaximum Life
Resource Generation
Cooldown Reduction
Increase to All Stats		Gain 20% damage. In addition, gain +4 ranks to all skills.
Andariel’s VisageHelmIncrease to All Stats
Attack Speed
Life Steal
Poison Resistance		Lucky Hit: Up to a 20% chance to trigger a poison nova that applies 90-20,414 Poisoning damage over 5 seconds to enemies in the area.
Ahavarion, Spear of LycanderStaffDamage to Crowd-Controlled Enemies
Critical Strike Chance
Increased Damage
Lucky Hit: Chance to Stun		Gain a random Shrine effect for 20 seconds after killing an Elite enemy. Can only occur once every 30 seconds.
The GrandfatherTwo-Handed SwordCritical Strike Damage
Increase to Damage
Maximum Life
Increase to All Stats
Ignores Durability		Increase your Critical Strike damage by 100%. The other properties of this weapon can roll higher than normal.
DoombringerSwordCritical Strike Damage
Core Skill Damage
Increase to Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to a 5% chance to heal 13-1,058 life
Maximum Life		Up to a 25% chance to deal 52-11,795 Shadow damage to surrounding enemies and reduce their damage done by 20% for 5 seconds.
Melted Heart of SeligAmuletResistance to all Elements
Increase to All Stats
Movement Speed
Damage while Healthy
Resource Generation		Gain 60 Maximum Resource. When taking damage, 75% is drained as 2 Resource for every 1% of Maximum Life you would have lost.
Ring of Starless SkiesRingResistance to all Elements
Lucky Hit Chance
Critical Strike Chance
Critical Strike Damage
Core Skill Damage		Spending your Primary Resource reduces the Resource cost of your Skills and increases your damage by X% for 3 seconds, up to 40%.

Duriel is the boss you need to farm if you want to earn any of these Uber Unique items in Diablo 4. They can technically drop at any point in World Tier 4, but the odds are almost zero. Once Season 4 begins, Andariel and Duriel will both be the best options for Uber farming.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

