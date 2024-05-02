All Uber Unique Items in Diablo 4 Listed

Uber Unique items are some of the best loot you can find in Diablo 4 and it serves as the end game for a lot of players. To help you get a better idea of what you’re chasing, this guide will list all of the Ubers in the game and what they do.

Diablo 4: All Uber Unique Items

There are only seven Uber Unique items in the game that any class can use as long as they have the slot for it. Each one has some incredibly powerful benefits that can provide an immense power spike for any build. You will be lucky to get just one of them but it always helps to know what you’re chasing as well.

Name Type Stats Unique Effect Harlequin Crest Helm Maximum Life

Resource Generation

Cooldown Reduction

Increase to All Stats Gain 20% damage. In addition, gain +4 ranks to all skills. Andariel’s Visage Helm Increase to All Stats

Attack Speed

Life Steal

Poison Resistance Lucky Hit: Up to a 20% chance to trigger a poison nova that applies 90-20,414 Poisoning damage over 5 seconds to enemies in the area. Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander Staff Damage to Crowd-Controlled Enemies

Critical Strike Chance

Increased Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Stun Gain a random Shrine effect for 20 seconds after killing an Elite enemy. Can only occur once every 30 seconds. The Grandfather Two-Handed Sword Critical Strike Damage

Increase to Damage

Maximum Life

Increase to All Stats

Ignores Durability Increase your Critical Strike damage by 100%. The other properties of this weapon can roll higher than normal. Doombringer Sword Critical Strike Damage

Core Skill Damage

Increase to Damage

Lucky Hit: Up to a 5% chance to heal 13-1,058 life

Maximum Life Up to a 25% chance to deal 52-11,795 Shadow damage to surrounding enemies and reduce their damage done by 20% for 5 seconds. Melted Heart of Selig Amulet Resistance to all Elements

Increase to All Stats

Movement Speed

Damage while Healthy

Resource Generation Gain 60 Maximum Resource. When taking damage, 75% is drained as 2 Resource for every 1% of Maximum Life you would have lost. Ring of Starless Skies Ring Resistance to all Elements

Lucky Hit Chance

Critical Strike Chance

Critical Strike Damage

Core Skill Damage Spending your Primary Resource reduces the Resource cost of your Skills and increases your damage by X% for 3 seconds, up to 40%.

Duriel is the boss you need to farm if you want to earn any of these Uber Unique items in Diablo 4. They can technically drop at any point in World Tier 4, but the odds are almost zero. Once Season 4 begins, Andariel and Duriel will both be the best options for Uber farming.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

