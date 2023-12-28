Best Heavy Armor in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Most RPGs feature different classes of armor, and Baldur’s Gate 3 is no different, offering players light, medium, and heavy armor. Whereas lighter armors favor dexterity and stealth, heavy armor is designed to withstand punishment. Here are the best heavy armor sets currently available in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Armor of Persistence

Warrior wears the Armor of Persistence

One of the better heavy armor sets that players can acquire in Act Three as they embark on the final quests of the game is the Armor of Persistence. Rather than undergoing an arduous mission or battling an intimidating enemy to recover the armor, the Armor of Persistence is simply purchased from Dammon at the Forge of Nine in the Lower City. Having said this, the armor isn’t cheap, costing 19,840 gold, and players must ensure Dammon survives the two previous Acts, including the completion of the Saving the Grove quest in Act One.

The Armor of Persistence has a base armor class of 20 and contains magical plating, meaning incoming damage is automatically reduced, in this case, by two hit points. Like a number of heavy armor sets, the Armor of Persistence does carry a penalty to stealth but makes up for it with a physical defense buff. In addition to offering the wearer resistance to all conventional weapon attacks, it also adds a bonus to saving throws against incoming physical damage.

Adamantine Splint Armor

Character wearing Adamantine Splint Armor

The best heavy armor available in Act One in Baldur’s Gate 3 is the Adamantine Splint Armor, one of the items that can be created at the Adamantine Forge. With only two items able to be created through this forge, players should ensure they have the Splint Mould and Mithral Ore in their inventory to create this heavy armor. The forge itself is found in the Abandoned Refuge within the Grymforge area of the Underdark.

The Adamantine Splint Armor has a base armor class of 18 and ensures that no critical hits can be inflicted on those who wear it. Because of its magical plating, all incoming damage to the wearer is automatically reduced by two hit points. Enemies that successfully land a hit on the wearer will have a slight penalty to their next attack roll due to the armor’s inherent reeling effect.

Reaper’s Embrace

Ketheric Thorm sits on a throne

The main boss of Act Two is Ketheric Thorm, an undead general who leads the Absolute, a cult determined to destroy Baldur’s Gate and spread the forces of darkness. The player’s party confronts Ketheric at the top of the Moonrise Towers to close out the Act, resulting in a harrowing battle. After defeating Ketheric, players obtain the unholy soldier’s heavy armor, Reaper’s Embrace, one of the best heavy armor sets in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Reaper’s Embrace carries a base armor class of 19 and features magical plating, automatically reducing incoming damage by two hit points. The armor has the ability to stop unintended movement to the wearer, albeit with a penalty to dexterity-based saving throws if this feature is activated. The wearer also gains the Howl of the Dead Cantrip spell, effectively halving the movement of those around them.

Blackguard’s Plate

That Which Guards in Blackguard’s Armor

In Act Three, players enter the Bhaalist Crypt as part of the Murder Tribunal quests, taking on a variety of particularly formidable death knights, each yielding a piece of Blackguard’s Armor when defeated. Blackguard’s Gauntlets are obtained from That Which Watches, while Blackguard’s Greaves are looted from That Which Lurks. The best pieces from the set – Blackguard’s Plate and Blackguard’s Sword – are gained after defeating That Which Guards.

Blackguard’s Plate has a base armor class of 19 and reduces all incoming damage by one hit point. Though the plate does create a penalty against stealth, it provides a boost to wisdom-based saving throws. Blackguard’s Greaves grant the Longstrider ability and a boost to athletics, while Blackguard’s Gauntlets boost strength-based saving throws, base attack, and the Inflict Wounds ability.

Helldusk Armor

Player wearing Helldusk Armor

The Helldusk Armor is so good in Baldur’s Gate 3 that characters of any class can wear it, granting heavy armor proficiency to anyone who equips it, even wizard classes. Found in the House of Hope in Act Three, players can loot the main armor off the devilish Raphael after beating him. The Helldusk Helmet is found in a secret chamber across from the Boudoir’s magical barrier, accessible by those with high intelligence or arcane, and the Helldusk Gloves are obtained after defeating a Succubus in the Boudoir. The Helldusk Boots are found in Gortash’s quarters in Wyrm Rock Fortress.

With a base class of 21, the Helldusk Armor automatically reduces 3 damage from all incoming attacks and offers natural immunity to burning and resistance to fire damage. Any spellcaster who casts a spell on the wearer also has a chance of being burned through a special enchantment on the armor. Finally, users can cast fly spells to take their armored might to the air, making wearers effectively airborne tanks.