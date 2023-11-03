Finding the right multiclass combination in Baldur’s Gate 3 can not only lead to a satisfying headcanon for your character but also provide impressive versatility. If you’re struggling to decide which classes to pick, here are the best multiclass combinations you should try in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3).

All the Best Multiclass Combinations in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Despite each class fulfilling a particular niche in Baldur’s Gate 3, many of them actually blend pretty well together as powerful multiclass combinations. Developer Larian Studios has also made the multiclass system more approachable by removing the ability score requirements post-launch, so now even beginners are jumping in on the fun. The following is a list of the best multiclass combinations that are popular among players and overall fantastic options:

Paladin & Cleric

Rogue & Ranger

Sorcerer & Warlock

Fighter & Barbarian

Druid & Cleric

Wizard & Fighter

Bard & Rogue

Sorcerer & Paladin

Barbarian & Bard

Monk & Rogue

Cleric & Wizard

Warlock & Bard

Synergy is a substantial part of why these particular multiclass combinations in Baldur’s Gate 3 work so well. For instance, a Paladin and Cleric combo boasts high defense and a fantastic library of spells, from supportive boons to debilitating debuffs, all to serve the type of Paladin you want to create. Furthermore, since both classes share the same ability score modifier for spells, it’s an obvious yet robust multiclass option in BG3.

The same is true for Sorcerer and Warlock – two classes that use Charisma for their magic – and together, a player can utilize a diverse range of short rest and long rest spell slots to their advantage in combat and through environmental challenges.

The stranger combos, like Barbarian and Bard or Wizard and Fighter, are on opposite ability score spectrums in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, the synergy between their inherent specialties can make for a rather exciting playthrough of being a jack-of-all-trades, so to speak, in areas where your companions might not be.

Regardless of what you decide, Larian Studios has made multiclassing very viable for most of the classes in BG3, so feel free to change classes to try things out if you’re unsure of which one to go for.

