Best Poses in Dress to Impress

There are thirty-five free Dress To Impress (DTI) poses available for players. With that many options, picking the perfect pose to show off your creations can be overwhelming, but don’t worry – this list has all the best poses to get you that first-place spot.

Best Free Poses in Dress to Impress

Pose 24

A simple yet effective animation, Pose 24 is an underrated gem. With one hand on your model’s forehead and hip, you can show off all aspects of your outfit. The hand placement makes acrylic nails, bracelets, and rings visible. If you want focus drawn to the shoes, this pose is great, too.

Pose 24 is both classy and fashionable and goes great with the Glamour and Celebrity themes, but its flexibility means you can use it for pretty much anything.

Club Jump

Because Club Jump is such an active effect, many Dress to Impress players looking for great poses overlook it. It has your model jumping up and down, lifting its hands in the air. Although this makes it harder to see specific details of your fashion creation, it can bring your vision to life. Themes like Club, Concert Outfit, and Party bring a specific image to mind. Tying together the perfect Club theme outfit with Club Jump contextualizes your outfit and can help you get a higher rating from other players.

This pose is quite specific and not as flexible as others, but for the right themes, it’s perfect.

Pose 9

The earlier static poses have a love-or-hate reputation within the Dress to Impress player base. Some players love their simple yet iconic style while others criticise how sharp the movements between static poses are. However you feel about them, Pose 9 is one of the best. With a simple delicate hand to the face and a slight side angle, Pose 9 is great at showing off the silhouette of your fashion creation. Outfits with side view details, like the Cut Out Dress, get their moment to shine with this pose.

Strut down the runway and start your pose combinations with this classic.

Magica

Bringing some dramatic elegance to your model, Magica is one of the best poses in Dress to Impress. It shows off all the details of your outfit. With casual themes, like Streetwear or School Outfit, this pose can take away from the strengths of your outfit. But with the more detailed and demanding themes like Ballroom, Avan-garde, and Divine Beings, Magica truly captures the regal elegance of your outfit.

In terms of pose combinations, Magica is a great finisher and is sure to leave a lasting impression on your fellow players.

Pose 16

An underrated gem, Pose 16 is yet another great finishing pose. Its animation can be a bit off-putting to some players, but its slight weirdness is a strength. For example, the intense leaning and tilt of the model’s head demands your fellow players’ attention, especially to the head. Hats, hair, makeup, and facial jewelry an often forgotten aspects of Dress to Impress, but it can be the difference between a fourth-place ranking or a spot on the podium.

Draw attention to your model’s head with Pose 16 and leave everyone in awe.

Pose 19

There’s beauty in simplicity, and Pose 19 proves exactly that. Bringing you the high fashion model look from the Editorial pose pack for free, Pose 19 should be in your favorites tab. This pose suits basically every theme. Its flexibility means it can be used with all the other Dress to Impress poses, as a starter, filler, or finisher. Pose 19 morphs into whatever vibe your outfit is capturing.

A perfectly palatable static pose, Pose 19 can do it all.

Chic

Chic is a fan favorite for a reason. It’s an effective basic pose, showcasing the entirety of your outfit without taking too much attention through distracting animations. Because of its simplicity, it is best suited to laidback themes. Show off your outfits for themes like Back to School, Baggy, and First Date, with the left hand being a prime opportunity for extra accessories.

Pose 14

The final addition to our list is Pose 14. As one of the more dramatic static poses, it brings an extra layer of spectacle to your outfit. The extended arms and crossed legs create a unique silhouette. This pose is great for outfits with dropping sleeves or any theme that involves using wings. Pose 14 goes especially well with the Divine Beings theme – it commands a level of goddess-like reverence.

And those are our favorite Dress to Impress poses.

Dress to Impress is available to play now on Roblox.

