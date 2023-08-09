It can be difficult to find the class you’ll actually enjoy playing the most right off the bat in Baldur’s Gate 3. Luckily you can change your class for a fee pretty early on in the game, so you won’t have to make a new character to try out other classes if you don’t want to. We’ll be covering when you can change your class, how to change it and what the cost to do so is. Here’s how to change classes in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3).

How to Change Classes in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

If you’re really not enjoying your choice of class that you’ve started out with but you want to keep the sweet character you just spend ages creating, you’ve got two options. If you really don’t want to wait, you can seek out and find the NPC Withers right away, or you can wait until you complete either helping the people of The Grove or siding with the goblins and helping them.

Finding Withers Early

You can find the special NPC Withers, who is the one that lets you change classes for a fee early on, by heading north of where you end up on the beach after the intro. Make sure you add Shadowheart to your party on the way, and then continue north until you reach an area called the Overgrown Ruins. Continue to head straight north through the ruins until you reach the back of it and find the room containing Withers. Talk to Withers and you’ll be able to invite them to head to your camp. If you then fast travel back to camp, you’ll be able to interact with them and select the option to change class for a sum of 100 gold. This will put you into a menu much like when you first made your character to allow you to make a fresh choice but you’ll retain the Experience you’ve gained so far.

Complete Helping the Grove or The Goblins

Once you’ve decided which side to join and help defeat the other, you’ll then be able to have a celebration back at your camp afterwards. When you do so, you’ll notice that Withers now appears in your camp, even if you didn’t seek them out earlier. Simply talk with them, and they’ll explain that you can reset your class for a sum of 100 gold whenever you like.

That’s all there is to being able to change your class in Baldur’s Gate 3. It’s pretty straightforward once you have access to Withers, just make sure you have some cash money ready to pay them for their services.

For more on BG3, check out our guides on how to respec your party members, as well as fixing any save bugs that might pop up. And if you’re just starting out, watch Destructoid’s excellent beginner’s guide to Baldur’s Gate 3.