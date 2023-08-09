In Baldur’s Gate 3, each of your party has their own class and talents. Shadowheart is a badass cleric, capable of giving as good as he gets. Gale can fling spells like nobody’s business but, at least when you start out, he’s not great in a close-up brawl. But what if you want to change this and, say, turn Shadowheart into a druid? If you’re thinking along those lines, here’s the answer to how to respec companions in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3).

How to Respec Companions in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3), and the NPC You Need to See

There’s an NPC by the name of Withers who will let you respec in Baldur’s Gate 3. He’s the undead individual who’s slumbering beneath the refectory, in the church near where you crash land. There’s a button to push that will unlock his tomb though you’ll also need to dispose of four Entombed. Don’t worry, Withers is a lot friendlier than them.

Once you’ve finished your conversation, you can’t respec right away. You’ll need to carry on and next time you head to your camp, Withers will be there (if you can’t find him, check the side rooms). That’s what I did, however, some BG3 players have reported that even if you don’t open his tomb he turns up at camp anyway.

Withers will respec your character for 100 gold pieces, meaning you can reclass yourself and start all over again, though you won’t lose your experience. To respec companions, you’ll have to switch to that companion and then talk to him. Now, he’ll give them the same 100 GP offer he gave your custom character. You can respec as many times as you want but it’ll cost you 100 GP each time.

Respeccing is extremely useful if, for example, you regret the direction you took a character but it’s also great if you want to mess around. I tip my hat to PC Gamer’s Christopher Livingston who created six rangers and, taking control of their respective bears, managed to thoroughly confuse BG3.

So if you want to respec your Baldur’s Gate 3 companions, that’s what you need to know. For more on BG3, check out our tips for multi-classing, as well as some ways to fix saving bugs you might come across.