Can You Multiclass in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Being able to have a combination of two class types is a Dungeons & Dragons staple. It creates a versatile array of class options and can result in some incredibly well-rounded class setups, like a Paladin/Sorcerer hybrid. Luckily, this very cool multiclass system is also present in Baldur’s Gate 3 and is also easily accessible. However, there are a few things you need to think about if you’re wanting to multiclass in Baldur’s Gate 3, with one of them being the difficulty level you’re playing on.

If you’re starting out on Explorer difficulty and aren’t ready to move up to the more difficult Balanced difficulty, then you’ll have to forgo multiclassing. Multiclassing is only available at Balanced difficulty and higher. The other thing to consider is that multiclassing splits experience between the classes, so if your primary class was a Paladin and you had enough experience to be at level 4, with a Paladin/Sorcerer multiclass setup, you’d instead be a level 3 Paladin and level 1 Sorcerer. You’ll have extra abilities and options thanks to the class diversity, but you’ll lose out on being that stronger level 4 pure Paladin. It’s a trade-off that you’ll have to weigh up, but it’s often worth it just because it can be more fun!

How to Multiclass in BG3

Once you’ve confirmed that you’re playing on Balanced or higher difficulty, the next time you level up you’ll be able to find the Add Class button on the top level up page. After you click the button, you’ll be able to select your second class from a list of all available classes. Select the one you want, and you’ll gain a level in it, instantly setting you up for multiclassing!

If you’re thinking of multiclassing as soon as possible, you should select the class with the higher base hit points to start out with, as that stat is based on your primary class. Of course, if you need to start a certain class you need their proficiencies for the build you want, then that is more important than hit points.

Now that you know you can multiclass in Baldur’s Gate 3 and how to do it, you have a vast number of awesome options to explore. Let me know if you manage to create the ultimate multiclass character so that I can give it a go! But if you’re looking for other information about Larian Studios’ latest RPG, check out some of our other guides.