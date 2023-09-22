How to Change Your Appearance in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Some games let you alter your appearance after you’ve created your character. However, Baldur’s Gate 3 wasn’t one of them — until now, at least. With Patch 3, the game will now let you change the way your character looks. So if you want to know how to change your appearance in Baldur’s Gate 3, here’s the answer.

How & What You Can Change About Your Appearance in BG3

To change your character’s appearance in Baldur’s Gate 3, you need to go the Magic Mirror, which was added by Patch 3. I would say it’s not hard to miss, but despite its size, it’s usually a little out of the way. The full, wall-length mirror will be somewhere in your camp, up against a wall, cliff, or something else that it can be fastened to.

For example, I found it against a wall in one of the ruins around my camp. Once you’ve found the Magic Mirror, go up to it and activate it. You’ll then get a screen showing your character’s general appearance, along with several sliders/settings and other ways of tweaking their looks.

It’s fairly easy to use. You can change gender, pronouns, facial features, genitalia, and so on. However, there are some limitations. What you can’t do, for example, is make drastic changes that could impact gameplay, such as changing your race. However, if you want a bit of magical plastic surgery in other regards, it’s there for you. And if you can’t find the Magic Mirror, check to make sure your version of Baldur’s Gate 3 has been updated to have Patch 3.

That’s how to change your appearance in Baldur’s Gate 3 following Patch 3.

