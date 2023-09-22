All Patch 3 Notes for Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Baldur’s Gate 3’s third patch is here, alongside the game’s Mac release, and Astarion is going to waffle less! Don’t worry, he’ll still be as snarky as ever but the patch fixes him chatting about topics that are no longer relevant. But that’s just one of many changes, additions and fixes. So if you want to know exactly what else has changed, here are all Patch 3 notes for Baldur’s Gate 3.

How Baldur’s Gate 3’s Latest Patch Changes Things

Developer Larian Studio warned, correctly, that Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 3 was going to a big one. And, as with Patch 1, they’re so massive that they broke Steam’s news page limit. The most obvious addition is the Magic Mirror, a device which you can find at your camp. It’ll allow you to change your character’s physical appearance, pronouns and trouser contents, though not their species.

You also can’t change your companions’ appearance, or your own if you’ve gone full squid. The former’s probably for the best. It’s enough that, thanks to Withers, you can turn someone from a fighter into a druid. Guess what, Lae’zel? You’re getting a lute.

As for the other changes, it dumbs down one boss, Grym, that was getting “eerily smart”, apparently to the surprise of Larian. Also, Wyll will now more consistently acknowledge Karlach. I’m not sure how you could miss a giant red Tiefling barbarian, but I’m happy it’s sorted. I’m less happy that the Tender Henk bug has been fixed, because it sounds amazing. According to the patch notes, the bug meant that:

“During your date with Karlach, Tender Henk will no longer walk away to reveal another Tender Henk standing behind him. Staring.”

Also, Mummies can now jump, which is an image we didn’t need. Likewise, Volo’s amateur surgery now has extra blood spurts. If that means nothing to you, be grateful. Be very, very grateful.

As for the rest of the fixes, here are the Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 3 notes in full.

