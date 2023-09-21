This week on Extra Punctuation, Yahtzee discusses why AAA games need to step up their traversal.
Extra Punctuation Transcript
In my old Dev Diary series I frequently talked about my adherence to the philosophy of game design that focuses on the primary gameplay loop, or the moment to moment, second to second experience. But we’ve been seeing a lot of big games lately where the primary gameplay loop appears to be, well, a secondary concern. For all the merits or demerits of Starfield and Baldur’s Gate 3 that I’m sure we could argue over until the Metacritic scores come home, neither game would look particularly enticing if you randomly clipped a few seconds of an average runthrough. The Starfield clip would probably just be a mid-conversation staring contest with a dead-eyed NPC and the Baldur’s Gate 3 clip would be me yelling at that bloody Astarion for not automatically jumping over a chasm the way all my other children did.
These games are unapologetically focused on the big picture. It’s usually with these epic-scale RPGs and suchlike that the primary gameplay loop philosophy breaks down. They’re supposed to be about your long term goals, reaching the end of the journey, telling a grand narrative that unfolds over hours upon hours of play. But is that any reason NOT to have a strong primary gameplay loop? Maybe you like Baldur’s Gate, but imagine if you had the option of traversing that game’s maps on the back of a purring motorbike.