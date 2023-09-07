Extra PunctuationVideo GamesVideo Series

BioShock Has the Best Beginning of Any Game Ever – Extra Punctuation

This week on Extra Punctuation, Yahtzee discusses what makes a good video game opening by looking back on the original BioShock.

Extra Punctuation Transcript

We recently passed the sixteen year anniversary of Bioshock’s release in 2007. Not a huge occasion, but worth marking. Maybe send Ken Levine a nice card. Bioshock’s a great game. It was one of the last cherries to be placed on top of the golden age of first person PC immersive sims that ran from the late 90s to the mid-2000s.

Not that it’s above criticism, if there were any game that would seriously benefit from being forcibly held down and having its last two hours sawn off. And the less said about its binary moral choice bollocks the better. What, I can save every bloody little girl in this entire ill-advised social experiment cum gated community and be a great big hero, but then I kill just one of the little buggers, just to see what would happen, just a special treat for me, and suddenly I’m an irredeemable bastard? Talk about political correctness gone mad.

