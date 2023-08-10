Extra PunctuationVideo Series

I Don’t Want to Save the World Anymore – Extra Punctuation

This week on Extra Punctuation, Yahtzee unpacks the RPG trope of characters using the power of friendship to save the world.

Extra Punctuation Transcript

I’ve been picking up vibrations through the old general internet discourse banjo string that JRPG may no longer be an acceptable term? Like it’s racist, or something? Because it’s got the word Japanese in there? I don’t know if I’d go along with that. Maybe if it was being used in a derogatory context, but for me it just refers to a particular kind of RPG characteristic of many classic games that have come out of a specific country. I wouldn’t think it was any more racist than saying “Italian horror movie” or “Parisian style street cafe.” Still, I’m over forty as of this year, preparing to spend the rest of my life uselessly taking up space in the world I’m leasing from the next generation, so probably not my place to decide these things.

About the author

Yahtzee Croshaw
Yahtzee is the Escapist’s longest standing talent, having been writing and producing its award winning flagship series, Zero Punctuation, since 2007. Before that he had a smattering of writing credits on various sites and print magazines, and has almost two decades of experience in game journalism as well as a lifelong interest in video games as an artistic medium, especially narrative-focused. He also has a foot in solo game development - he was a big figure in the indie adventure game scene in the early 2000s - and writes novels. He has six novels published at time of writing with a seventh on the way, all in the genres of comedic sci-fi and urban fantasy. He was born in the UK, emigrated to Australia in 2003, and emigrated again to California in 2016, where he lives with his wife and daughters. His hobbies include walking the dog and emigrating to places.
