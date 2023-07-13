Extra PunctuationVideo Series

It’s Time to Bang the Game Ownership Drum Again – Extra Punctuation

This week on Extra Punctuation, Yahtzee talks about the significance of actually owning your video games.

Extra Punctuation Transcript

With recent news stories on upcoming games like Starfield and Alan Wake 2 not having physical releases – although I think Starfield backpedaled on that one, that’s the 24-hour news cycle for you – perhaps it’s a good time to bang the old game ownership drum again. Churlish as it may seem to keep complaining considering that the vast majority of game purchases are digital only these days. Publishers do keep creeping up the price of new games and riddling them with illicit moneymaking schemes ostensibly to match the rising cost of game development so I suppose no longer having to print and ship fifty million plastic cases around the world has got to knock a chunk off the publishing budget.

Yahtzee Croshaw
Yahtzee Croshaw

Yahtzee is the Escapist's longest standing talent, having been writing and producing its award winning flagship series, Zero Punctuation, since 2007.
