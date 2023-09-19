The Baldur’s Gate 3 Cast Will Be Doing a DnD Live-Stream As Their Characters

The cast of Baldur’s Gate 3 is coming together to live-stream a game of Dungeons & Dragons in which they’ll play their characters from the Larian Studios game.

On X, the official Baldur’s Gate 3 account sent out a video message announcing a collaboration with High Rollers DnD. At 7PM BST / 2PM ET on Friday, Sept. 22, the cast will live-stream themselves playing Dungeons & Dragons on Twitch. Among those in attendance will be Theo Solomon as Wyll Ravengard, Samantha Béart as Karlach, Jennifer English as Shadowheart, Devora Wilde as Lae’zel, Neil Newbon as Astarion, and Tim Downie as Gale Dekarios.

Related: All Voice Actors and Their Characters in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

This Friday at 7pm BST, join the cast of Baldur's Gate 3 for a D&D adventure with @HighRollersDnD! Tune in at https://t.co/sT9CSws4xa pic.twitter.com/CcObJdtRRn — Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) September 18, 2023

Released in August, Baldur’s Gate 3 has proven a smash-hit with fans and critics alike. In the game, players create or choose a character from one of the classic Dungeons & Dragons classes and races and sets them on a journey in which they can recruit all of the above characters to their cause after they’re infected with an illithid tadpole. Illithids are, of course, also known as mind flayers, and they’re a species that often enslaves and dominates others. And that’s all I’ll spoil for you about the immersive, choice-based RPG.

At the time of writing, both the PC and the PlayStation 5 versions of Baldur’s Gate 3 have an astonishing 96. Due in large part to that positive response, Baldur’s Gate 3 has remained high on the sales charts of such platforms as Steam, selling millions of copies in the process.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has not released on Xbox Series X/S. However, when the game does make it to that console, the Series S version will not feature split-screen co-op, at least initially. Otherwise, you can play Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC or PlayStation 5 now — and I highly recommend you do, because it’s one of the best games this year.