Disco Elysium Spiritual Successor Now in Development From Ex-ZA/UM Developers

Disco Elysium was all set to get a standalone spin-off titled, codenamed X7. However, it was announced earlier this year that the project had been scrapped, presumably due to layoffs at developing studio ZA/UM. Diehard fans should get ready to rejoice, though, as it looks like some ex developers from the team have banded together to make a spiritual successor to the game.

Comprised of ex-developers from ZA/UM, Longdue is a new indie studio that’s set to work on a Disco Elysium spiritual successor as their first major project. Ex-developers from studios like Bungie and Rockstar are also involved in this project.

According to Narrative Director Grant Roberts, Longdue’s vision is largely shaped by their inspirations from classic RPGs like Ultima, Wizardry, as well as Fallout and Planescape.

“We’re excited to continue that legacy with another narrative-first, psychological RPG, where the interplay between inner worlds and external landscapes is the beating heart of the experience. We’re building a world-class team for a world-class game that will tell a world-class story, and we can’t wait to show you more.”

There are no other details about the game, including an official title or release window. We can only assume that the game is still very early on in its development and production process, so it may be a while before we hear anything new about it.

That said, we’ll absolutely keep you posted as more info on this spiritual successor comes our way.

Meanwhile, Disco Elysium is now available to play on PC and consoles.

