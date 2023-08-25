All Patch 1 Notes for Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Baldur’s Gate 3 has received several small hotfixes, including one that had to be rolled back, but now Larian Studios has stepped up with the game’s first major patch. And it’s a biggie, addressing more issues than you can shake a Mind Flayer tadpole at. So if you’re wondering what the patch changes, here are all patch 1 notes for Baldur’s Gate 3.

This new Baldur’s Gate 3 patch fixes a lot, from shorter races being able to kiss their love interest(s) to the amount of gold you have displaying incorrectly. Chances are you didn’t notice half these bugs existed. For example, before the pitch, non-lethal attacks would still kill Auntie Ethel. So if KOing older people is your thing, you’ll be glad of the change.

There are some other curious touches as well. Now, when the loading screen tips mention an action, hiding for example, you’ll see an appropriate icon. There are an awful lot of fixes, so many in fact that Larian Studios couldn’t fit them all into the normal News Update part of Steam.

Here’s everything Patch 1 fixes. As Larian points out, some of these fixes constitute spoilers so proceed at your own risk.

Showstoppers

Fixed an issue with Marcus being resurrected by players hitting him with a dual-wield attack – the second hit will no longer revive him.

Fixed an issue where characters could get stuck in an infinite falling loop.

Attacking an NPC during a dialogue after being Downed will now get you arrested rather than giving you a Game Over screen.

Fixed the Helm of Arcane Acuity crashing the game. The condition is now capped to 7 stacks.

Fixed a bug causing you to get a Game Over screen after helping Downed party members.

Fixed loot in corpses sometimes not appearing in multiplayer until an item is dragged onto the corpse.

Fixed an issue causing the Reaction UI to not work correctly and potentially block progress in combat if you save the game in the middle of a reaction.

Fixed a bug where listening in on a conversation as Player 1 and then exiting the dialogue prematurely could result in not being able to interact with anything anymore.

Starting to use the boat to go to the Morphic Pool, sending that character to camp, and then using another character to make the journey will no longer block you from progressing.

The Emperor will no longer leave you stranded in the Morphic Pool.

Story Flow and Logic

The Zhentarim at the Goblin Camp should now be more tolerant if you approach them.

If Dolly Dolly Dolly curses you with the A Clown in Town condition for making her angry while inside the Moonlantern, she will now paint your face. That’ll teach you.

Throwing a single coin at the beggars will no longer damage them.

Made sure Mizora can always interrupt Wyll, no matter where he runs off to.

If Wyll isn’t recruited, he will now recognise Avatar Karlach and initiate dialogue.

Fixed an issue where the Baldur’s Mouth headline about a cute cat could get accidentally overwritten.

Fixed a level design quirk that would allow you to use a spell like Misty Step or Dimension Door to skip part of the main quest sequence in Act II.

You can now opt to respect the privacy of the bugbear and the ogre outside the Blighted Village again. Don’t get in the way of real love.

Fixed an issue where using non-lethal attacks on Auntie Ethel would still kill her.

The Rescue the Grand Duke quest should now receive a proper update about the duke’s whereabouts, regardless of the way the quest started.

When confronting Raphael in the House of Hope, Raphael will no longer target his own pillars or allies with Flames of Avernus.

During Gale’s spell-teaching scene, you now have the option to picture a future with Gale that falls somewhere in between kissing him and kicking him in the head.

Made it less ambiguous that you’re starting a romance with Gale when choosing certain dialogue options.

Changed several precise map markers into more appropriate general area markers, such as for investigating Kagha, investigating the cellar in the Blighted Village, and finding Halsin at the Goblin Camp.

You can no longer recruit both Halsin and Minthara to camp in the same playthrough.

Fixed Minthara’s body disappearing at camp after you decide to bring a sweet moment to a terrible end.

Fixed the dialogue flow when dating Minthara.

Minthara no longer references irrelevant topics or passes judgement on companions more than once.

The Zhentarim will more consistently use the mines after their allies have fallen back to safety, and will no longer actively try to blow themselves up by checking active mines.

Art Cullagh and Fist J’ehlar no longer get so scared of bears and spiders that their quest breaks.

The drider will now recognise that you’re with him when reaching Moonrise Towers if you start following him in the middle of his route.

Fixed bug that made it possible to break up with Astarion without meaning to.

Jaheira and Minsc’s paths are tied after you save Minsc, so if you’ve forsaken him, Jaheira should now follow after him.

Fixed Karlach not going to camp after being freed from the Wyrm’s Rock prison if your party was full.

Fixed conditions being updated before a savegame finished loading. This, for instance, caused the hag to have 0 HP if loading an autosave created when entering the Lower City, preventing you from progressing through related quests.

Shadowheart should more easily follow up on her proposed romance moments in Act III.

Ravengard no longer addresses non-tadpoled characters as True Souls in Wyrm’s Rock.

Wyll should now be able to tell you what to do next if Ansur is killed and he has an exclamation mark above his head.

Wyll should be able to talk about Ravengard being at Moonrise Towers, and will no longer have an exclamation point above his head without having anything new to say.

Balance

Fixed NPCs attacking outside of their turn when combat starts during forced Turn-Based Mode.

Enabled trespass warnings for any additional characters that trespass after the first instead of immediately triggering combat.

Fixed enemies targeting you from above through the ceiling in the Gauntlet of Shar.

Helped Minthara remember how to use her weapons.

Lorroakan can no longer cast his signature reaction spell, Elemental Retort, when silenced.

Increased the HP and AC of Orin.

Meenlocks are now immune to the shadow curse.

Grym, the Protector of the Forge, now deals more damage in Tactician Mode.

If you make a successful Saving Throw against a poison, you will now gain immunity to that specific poison for 2 turns.

Danse Macabre ghouls will no longer kill you when you Long Rest.

Fixed an issue where multiple rolls trigger if you walk along the edge of a cone of vision.

Fixed NPCs sometimes spotting you even if they’re not supposed to be able to.

Warlocks’ Pact of the Chain summons now get to use their Extra Attack more than once.

Fixed a bug with ranged enemies reapplying Hunter’s Mark constantly, even when not needed.

The Club of Hill Giant Strength now increases Strength to 19 and not some puny 15.

Added spells to bards’ Magical Secrets feature: Banishing Smite, Animate Dead, Crusader’s Mantle, Hunger of Hadar, Revivify, Sleet Storm, Rage of Enfeeblement, Web, Entangle, Hunter’s Mark, Sanctuary, Thunderous Smite, Bone Chill, Eldritch Morphic Blast, Fire Bolt, Ray of Frost, Sacred Flame.

Made sure proper spell DC is applied during multiclassing.

College of Lore bards can now pick which additional skill proficiency they receive. Bards that are already of the College of Lore need to respec to get this choice.

Fixed not being able to create 5th Level spell slots from Sorcery Points.

The Shield reaction can no longer be used while Silenced.

You can no longer have multiple Mage Hands active at the same time.

Arcane Tricksters’ Mage Hand Legerdemain now does not expire until destroyed, and does not lose Invisibility on Long Rest.

Fixed the Freecast tadpole power to properly reset on Long Rest. It was creating infinite spell slots and Sorcery Points for sorcerers.

Increased players’ HP bonus in Explorer Mode from +50% to +100%.

Made gold bounties more generous in several containers across the game.

Usability

Halsin’s Wild Shape tooltip will now correctly call him a cave bear.

Dyed armour will now appear in the right colour in the Level Up screen.

Improved the performance of the minimap when new map markers appear or old ones disappear.

Fixed the critical hit text sometimes not appearing.

You can no longer interact with another player’s inventory (e.g. send multiselected items or use their items) if their inventory is locked.

Fixed an issue with Camp Supply values for the second local player in multiplayer if they joined during a game. Long Rests will, alas, no longer cost nothing.

Fixed players who are merely listening in on a dialogue being able to skip lines – only the speaker can now do this.

Fixed spells like Hex randomly shifting in order, causing you to misclick if you’re moving and clicking around intuitively.

Fixed the incorrect amount of gold being displayed in all UI menus if the amount is too large.

The Launcher will now remember whether you chose DX11 or Vulkan.

Fixed dialogue notifications, like approval ratings and roll results, disappearing too early.

Visuals

Lae’zel’s underwear will now more accurately reflect the colour of dyes used on it.

Undergoing partial ceremorphosis will now rot your teeth!

Fixed a leather helmet, a metal helmet, and the Helmet of Smiting floating on some character models.

Invoke Duplicity now works as an identical copy of your character. And they’re not naked.

Fixed an issue causing the clown makeup to not only not appear on Lae’zel’s face when applied, but also remove her characteristic tattoos and makeup.

Added a Controller Style option, which allows you to override which controller’s icons are displayed.

Fixed the modesty filter not working on dragonborns.

Cinematic Scenes

Fixed the mind flayer not appearing in the cinematic dialogue with Dror Ragzlin if you manually trigger the dialogue.

Fixed a camera position when Karlach hugs you for the first time after getting her upgrade.

The red dragon you see through the telescope in the Emerald Grove will no longer remain blurry after you pass the Perception check.

Fixed some cameras that couldn’t contain the force that is Astarion in a dialogue with him at night at camp. Also tweaked and added facial expressions where needed.

Made sure Wyll has room to dance no matter where you’re camping.

Lae’zel no longer floats up and down during your dialogue where you discuss dating.

Improved Volo’s aim during your ice pick lobotomy.

Fixed Scratch’s position so you can try to get that ball out of his mouth. Whether he’ll let you have it is another matter.

Fixed items like mugs and newspapers floating in the air during dialogues – the characters holding them were correctly hidden but the items themselves weren’t. Ghosties begone!

Made sure Dame Aylin’s armour and wings are correct in the scene where she kicks Lorroakan’s butt.

Made fixes to kissing scenes with the Origin characters across the game, for example to make sure physical contact is made properly, to account for shorter races, and to account for uneven ground.

Loot and Trade

Lohse’s portrait is now reachable, chief.

Skeletons around the Selûnite Outpost no longer have fresh food in their inventory.

Lady Jannath will now have artsy items to trade.

Popper the kobold at the circus now sells more oddities.

Fish vendors now have more fish to sell. That new bait must be doing the trick!

Made Lady Esther available to trade with after you’ve completed her quests.

Traders who stock dyes now also stock dye remover.

Misc

Optimised the walking bounds of Glut so that it navigates the world and the battlefield better.

You can no longer climb the Shambling Mound.

Steel Watcher idle sounds no longer take up streaming bandwidth.

DLC rewards will no longer get removed if you load a save with that DLC not installed. Any rewards that were removed due to this will be restored.

All the extra bard songs from the Deluxe Edition will now be available even if you use Lohse’s Lute of the Merryweather Bard from the Deluxe Edition.

The Digital Deluxe DLC’s D:OS2 bard songs are now also granted to companions as well, instead of just player avatars.

Updated the credits and reformatted them into two neater columns.

CRASHES AND BLOCKERS

Fixed a crash related to interacting with the transponder on the nautiloid and then opening the Character Sheet or Party View.

Fixed clients getting stuck on the loading screen when attempting to join a host game with mods running.

Fixed an issue with cross-save that prevented players with unstable internet connections from creating or loading a savegame.

Fixed a crash that could occur when the Sunlit Wetlands illusion dropped.

Fixed a crash that could occur when destroying projectiles.

Fixed textures trying to load in twice when they were requested again while still pending unload, which could cause a crash later on.

Fixed a random crash when going to Long Rest in the camp on split-screen.

Fixed a crash on loading savegames that had party followers with what we call ‘local items’.

MULTIPLAYER

Fixed multiple issues when, in a multiplayer game, a client leaves a game during a roll in a dialogue.

Fixed save and load warning messages appearing for non-host players and overlapping on the controller game menu in split-screen.

Fixed the game thinking you have two controllers and entering split-screen if you connect one controller via Bluetooth and then also plug it in physically.

COMBAT AND BALANCE

Gremishkas’ Panther Polymorph now has Jump.

In Tactician Mode, Houndmaster Pol’s dogs now have a Terrifying Howl action.

In Tactician Mode, dinosaurs now have an Extra Attack.

In Tactician Mode, meenlocks now have increased Dexterity and Constitution stats, as was intended.

Fixed Auntie Ethel dying instead of getting Knocked Out even when Non-Lethal Attacks are toggled on.

Tweaked the relationship between goblins and spiders: goblins will react if you attack the spiders, but the spiders don’t care much for the goblins and won’t join their combats.

Reduced the flesh golem’s attack damage in Explorer Mode.

Fixed the combat AI timing out and ending the turn due to the game trying to create a puddle when it wasn’t possible.

Halfling cultists in Crèche Y’llek now wear leather armour.

Fixed goblins rolling Initiative while in combat and skipping their turn at the Goblin Camp checkpoint.

Minthara is no longer immortal for the entirety of the attack on the Emerald Grove.

Spiders in the Goblin Camp should no longer stack on top of each other when they’re trying to bite their victim.

The Owlbear Wild Shape will no longer lose access to its Rage charges at Level 8.

Whirlwind no longer requires Concentration and has been reduced to 3 rounds.

Allies now always join combat no matter the distance they are from enemies when summoned.

Using the ‘Call Forth Allies’ summons no longer causes allies to enter combat hostile towards you.

Mimics will now react to being attacked from afar.

Fixed characters trying to move into combat position if they’re casting a spell, so they no longer move back and forth from their combat position and spellcasting.

Second Wind and Lay on Hands healing amounts now correctly scale with class level rather than overall character level.

Spiritual Weapon upcast to 6th Level will now have the correct 36 HP when spawned.

Fixed Spiritual Weapon and Spirit Guardian receiving a to-hit bonus in Tactician Mode.

NPCs are now less likely to attack Spiritual Weapons.

Fixed some Smokepowder Arrows having an incorrect weight and price.

The Durable feat now has the intended maximum Constitution of 20.

Fixed the Sneak Attack reaction not working if a melee finesse weapon is not equipped.

Fixed Archfey warlocks not being able to use their warlock spell slots if they are a lower level than regular spell slots when multiclassing.

Fixed an infinite damage loop between The Oak’s Father Embrace and Justiciar Avengers in Tactician Mode.

Fixed the Flaming Sphere having an Attack of Opportunity.

Made the assault at Moonrise Towers a little less unforgiving if Jaheira is alone or dead and you don’t have the Harpers to help you.

Fixed the hag using an incorrect spell during one of her phases and tweaked the damage values for the spell that she should have been using.

The rats in the Gauntlet of Shar should no longer scurry to lower depths after you’ve engaged them in combat.

The ambushers in the Temple of Bhaal were ambushing and hiding too well. They now correctly wait in ambush or leave, depending on whether their leader is alive or dead.

Fixed the Slayer Form not receiving an AC bonus from killing marked targets.

Made sure certain bushes in the wilderness and the swamp in Act I don’t block projectiles during combat.

Harper Donner now has the Ability scores and proficiencies of a proper wizard.

Githyanki will now move position when Crèche Y’llek turns hostile.

The Voiceless Penitent in the Lower City is now a Level 10 paladin. A worthy opponent.

Adventurer Rosanna in the Flophouse is now Level 5 instead of Level 1.

Fixed the Toll Collector’s visages not attacking you if she can’t initiate combat herself.

Increased the HP of swarms in the Guildhall to bring their totals more in line with level expectations.

Multiclassing into ranger now correctly provides proficiency in martial weapons.

Fixed not being able to end turn in combat when a character kills an enemy while outside of combat.

ACTIONS AND CONDITIONS

Fixed the Prepare and Brace weapon actions requiring 75% movement to be available. Also fixed the associated misleading ‘Can’t be Immobilised’ warning when that happens.

Fixed the Stoneskin spell granting resistance to magical damage – it should now only provide resistance to non-magical damage.

Fixed the Cloud of Daggers spell sometimes not being considered a hostile action and not starting combat.

Fixed the Exposing Bite condition being removed on any attack instead of only melee attacks.

Mystic Carrion’s canopic jar condition is no longer removed on his death.

Fixed Stinking Cloud not reapplying its condition to characters that had the condition on the previous turn.

Ki Resonation Blast targeting now shows the correct 5m AoE around the target.

Fixed Shield of Thralls being able to stun allies.

Insect Plague now correctly rolls a Constitution Saving Throw each turn to deal full or half damage. Characters will also make a Saving Throw if they walk into the Insect Plague for the first time each turn.

Fixed the Sword of Life Stealing’s effect not triggering when dealing a critical hit.

The Telekinesis spell now works correctly when you attempt to use it from the hotbar.

The Crusader’s Mantle action now shows the aura radius during its preview.

Wild Magic Surge: Retribution now also works for ranged attacks.

Symbiotic Entity now works with unarmed attacks.

Fixed Minor Illusion and Invoke Duplicity causing an infinite loop of starting and ending combat.

Multiattack spells such as Flurry of Blows should now only trigger the Netherbrain’s Psionic Rebuke reaction when the final attack is landed, instead of after the first attack.

Fixed certain savegames where you cannot talk to any or certain NPCs after the Silence or Garotte spells were used.

Added a workaround for cases where casting the Silence spell caused the game to freeze for long periods.

Fixed the Feared condition causing a Saving Throw even when the affected character is in the direct line of sight of the source of the Fear.

Corrected the DC of Death’s Head’s Stunning Gaze, and fixed the distance in the description (which said 9m instead of 18m).

The Magic Weapon spell upcasted to 4th Level or higher now grants the correct bonus value.

The Winged Horror Claw attack no longer paralyses undead.

Fixed Pommel Strike being able to knock out characters that are immune to being knocked out.

Sapped characters now always fail Dexterity and Strength Saving Throws.

Made sure Kith’raki Inferno can only be used once, as intended.

Dragonborns’ Breath Weapon attack now scales with your character level and uses Constitution as its Saving Throw.

GAMEPLAY

All broken Moonlanterns, not just Nere’s, can now be investigated in a dialogue.

You will no longer be thrown into the Moonrise Towers jail if the emergency lever has already been activated.

Fixed some keybind options that weren’t working and removed some old ones.

Fixed Fist of Unbroken Air not applying fall damage when pushing the target.

Fixed the Crawler Mucus and Malice poison flasks applying weapon coating when thrown like a grenade, instead of applying their poisonous condition like other poisons.

Made some especially repetitive overhead dialogues in the Emerald Grove less annoying.

Adjusted the outer bounds of the Nyrulna trident.

Fixed a black screen appearing at the end of the tutorial if a dead avatar is in a companion’s inventory.

Tweaked the Action Surge achievement to only allow specific spells to count multiple times.

Fixed Minsc not following your party even if he’s grouped and recruited as a companion.

Fixed a bug where if a player character or NPC stops being affected by a Silencing spell, they can no longer talk to anyone.

Fixed spells that should work on allies sometimes not working on certain party members.

Talking to Topaz no longer consumes a Wild Shape charge.

Fixed a bug where switching characters right before a cinematic would cause the cinematic to not play.

Added a Perception check to a particular still life painting in the Lower City.

You can no longer avoid Ansur by sneaking or being shapeshifted when interacting with him.

Fixed Wild Magic: Vine Growth not triggering correctly for barbarians.

Fixed Concentration not updating correctly after you load into a new region.

Wild Shaped players can no longer run around the final confrontation with Ketheric without triggering a reaction.

Fixed the Wavemother’s Robe not providing Cold resistance.

Fixed the Twisting Vines surface expiring early instead of ticking with combat turns.

Characters will now sheathe the Everburn Blade when idle.

Fixed the Sharpshooter feat not applying its penalty to off-hand ranged attacks.

Fixed Mind Sanctuary allowing a free action if you didn’t have any before entering the aura.

Fixed Contagion Poisoned disappearing after one successful Saving Throw during Stage 2 or Stage 3.

Fixed characters floating or squatting when they become visible, for example after cinematic dialogues.

Increased the range at which restoration pods work in the High Hall so that you can reuse them on party members who were standing far away when they were first used.

The sloop at Moonrise Towers Prison will no longer leave with you even if you choose to stay.

Using the ladder in Zevlor’s secluded chambers is no longer forbidden.

Characters that leave the location you’re in will now have their summons dismissed.

Fixed the Encumbered condition not always reacting correctly to changes to your weight.

Fixed a Perception check not triggering correctly in the sewers near Basilisk Gate due to a line-of-sight issue.

Fixed the Trial of Courage being half as long as necessary, dead enemies staying in the combat, and some characters not joining the combat.

The Transmuter’s Stone’s cooldown can now be reset by the Potion of Angelic Slumber.

You can no longer use Dimension Door on creatures that are Grounded.

The cambion from the Infernal Rapier can now be dismissed.

Fixed Undead Thralls not using increased proficiency bonuses at higher levels.

You should no longer need to disarm the Crushed Spike Trap near the nautiloid crash site.

Added some generic headlines back into the Baldur’s Mouth gazette if you generate a lot of papers.

Made it easier to select Cloakers and made them sneakier at Sneaking.

Shar will no longer clone the tadpoles themselves in the Mirror Trial.

Partial and full ceremorphosis now remove the zaith’isk debuffs.

You can now cure the zaith’isk debuffs with tadpoles.

Doozy the Dunce will now actively look for his ring in the mud.

Updated the situation involving Nettie’s poison so that you can use Alchemy rather than her cauldron.

Gave the prison guards at Moonrise Towers more fitting staves.

Fixed a potential performance issue caused by one of the turrets beneath the Emerald Grove.

Fixed a vase that was creating a water surface that could not spawn.

Certain skeletons in Crèche Y’llek will no longer be highlighted when pressing the Alt key.

Crystals in the Astral Prism can now only be broken with the Orphic Hammer.

Made adjustments to balance Danse Macabre and fixed the School of Necromancy version to summon creatures correctly again.

The Planar Ally: Cambion fire surface no longer creates a fire surface on death.

A Scroll of Summon Quasit should now drop even if the container that held it was destroyed.

Fixed the Wall of Fire area of effect not matching the target indicator.

Fixed the Oil of Combustion exploding after its condition expires.

Fixed a bug allowing you to use the Knock spell to unlock magically protected doors in Cazador’s dungeon.

When defending Halsin’s portal, individual enemies now give less XP.

Added XP rewards for the area around the Mason’s house in the Shadow-Cursed Lands. Because you deserve it.

Entering the city sewers from a certain location now gives the same exploration XP as other routes.

You now gain XP for enemies destroyed at the end of the lakeside ritual by Last Light.

FLOW AND SCRIPTING

NPCs no longer react to bard performances if the Bard is in combat: fixes spamming of reactions.

Fixed a scenario where players in the endgame could kill the Emperor but would still continue playing.

Fixed a crash when attacking Jaheira’s children in a specific party setup.

Fixed Mizora’s camp dialogue where she offers a pact concerning Ravengard not triggering if Ravengard was knocked out during Gortash’s ceremony.

Made sure Ravengard is at camp after you rescue him from the Iron Throne.

You can no longer send items to camp during the endgame state.

Quests to save Ravengard won’t wrongly state that he is in the Iron Throne if you skipped Gortash’s ceremony.

Fixed an issue relating to Lump and the ogres killing Cerys if they were summoned during the attack on the Emerald Grove, and both Asharak and Zevlor are dead.

Fixed an issue where Sazza gets stuck waiting at the entrance to the Goblin Camp if she was rescued from the Emerald Grove.

Fixed the hag in Act III being hostile by default if you attacked her in the Teahouse before she escaped to her lair in Act I.

Killing the Emperor at the end of Act II will now trigger a Game Over.

Fixed an issue where deep gnomes would disappear after being saved in Grymforge and resting if you didn’t talk to them, which resulted in the quest to save them being blocked.

Your Dream Visitor should continue to refuse to speak to characters without tadpoles in their brains.

The endgame dialogue that begins when dominating the Crown of Karsus will now play even if you have Downed characters.

You can no longer tell Zevlor to do as Kagha says if she’s dead.

Minthara will now speak to you if you kill Sazza near her.

If you refuse to suffer the Mad Monk’s madness in the Open Hand Temple Crypt, party members will be surprised by the ensuing combat.

Removed some references to the Sentient Amulet quest when interacting with the coffins in the Open Hand Temple Crypt.

After Mol alerts the guards about you, they will no longer approach with a crime dialogue multiple times.

If Astarion has died, you can now report this to Gandrel.

Fixed a repeated line in a dialogue with Wyll about his eye.

Halsin now shows up in other characters’ dialogues at camp at the end of Act II.

After Dolor’s soliloquy, if you pick the Stealth dialogue option, you will remain in hiding after the dialogue.

If you don’t intervene, Devella will no longer appear to die in the dialogue with Dolor and will be killed by the doppelgangers afterwards.

Shadowheart’s approval will now be affected when you loot the cache in the owlbear cave.

Lady Jannath will no longer talk to you as if the house is haunted if you’ve already exorcised Kerri.

Oskar will no longer fight Kerri in the final combat; instead, he will cower.

Oskar will no longer linger in Jannath’s Estate if Lady Jannath has kicked him out.

Ravengard will no longer react to crimes committed against Mizora.

Fixed companions mentioning a dead tiefling in the House of Healing in Reithwin even though there’s only a dead goblin on the bed.

When the Dark Urge wakes up with blood on their hands, this should no longer provoke attacks from camp followers and the victim’s fate should now be clearer if the Dark Urge is killed that same night. The conditions for paladins losing their oath that night have also been refined.

Committing two crimes at the same time will not always result in hostility.

Fixed Lae’zel triggering a discussion about the zaith’isk on certain camp nights before you’ve used it.

Volo will now appear at camp immediately after being saved.

Fixed an issue where talking to Manip Nestor after being caught by other guards could result in him sending the player to prison.

Fixed an issue preventing you from reporting to Manip Nestor about explosive toys in the barn before disarming or detonating them.

The Myconid Sovereign now gives you the intended explosive.

In the Elfsong Tavern, you cannot ask Lakrissa about Alfira if Alfira is already dead.

Before the final fight, when playing as Gale, you can now properly address your companions (or lack thereof).

You can now go through Varsh Ko’kuu’s dialogue only once, so listen up!

Companions will now comment when talking to the entrance guards at Moonrise Towers.

Companions and dangerous Wild Shapes like wolves and bears won’t stop the drider from escorting you to Moonrise Towers anymore.

Fixed Gale making the same comment every time you speak to Bernard.

Fixed the flow for Anders’ reaction after you fulfil his request to hunt down Karlach.

You can now use the key you can loot from Malus Thorm to free his patient.

Made sure you can talk to Sarevok during the blood baptism if someone is standing in his way.

Cal and Lia now react properly to Rolan’s death while they’re in Last Light.

Withers no longer re-engages you in dialogue from a distance after you’ve already entered the Watch Citadel in the Upper City.

Pandirna, the paralysed tiefling, can no longer witness the guard being killed to prevent the tieflings suddenly becoming hostile as Pandirna’s witness report would happen off-screen.

Fixed Gale appearing in cinematic dialogues after his dramatic end.

Fixed Fezzerk maintaining his Surrendered condition after being looted and fixed fleeing characters from being considered permadead in certain cases.

Jaheira is now always forced out of combat groups once she is recruited or the assault on Moonrise Towers is over.

Fixed Mirkon’s dialogue not triggering after defeating the harpies, particularly for Wild Shaped characters.

Avery will now give you more potent free fireworks if your allegiances align.

Adjusted the conditions for Haarlep’s follow-up scene in Baldur’s Gate.

Made sure no harmful conditions on the Emperor carry over from Act II to the endgame.

Freed prisoners from Moonrise Towers will now react to crimes committed by players.

Synchronised the destruction of Orpheus’ chains more closely with the Orphic Hammer’s spell.

Improved how Haarlep handles crimes in the House of Hope.

Fixed characters like Nine-Fingers and Minsc talking about Jaheira as if she’s alive and recruited if she isn’t.

Shadowheart will no longer try to flee when attacked while she is unconscious on the beach.

Fixed a dialogue with Shadowheart in the Shadow-Cursed Lands showing an empty line if you triggered it twice.

You will no longer take your summons with you when teleported to the jungle by the djinni.

Fixed Boney, the circus sculptor, not letting you trade with him after the fight in the circus is over.

Changed the positions of the orthon when he appears at the Lower City camps.

Fixed the heroic statue from the circus sculptor Boney getting stuck in Karlach’s tent in the farm camp. Also fixed it not appearing in the Elfsong Tavern camp.

Shadowheart will no longer talk about a fight with Lae’zel that did not happen.

Companions will no longer talk about saving the crèche from imminent destruction if its destruction was never triggered.

The telescope in the Emerald Grove won’t show the red dragon anymore if the event with githyanki near the Mountain Pass has already happened.

Toobin no longer tells the Gondians to leave if they are all dead in the Steel Watch Foundry.

Isobel will stop repeatedly dragging you into conversation at the end of Act II.

Failing to help Astarion with Raphael’s quest now leads to him breaking up with you.

Prior to the dialogue with Orin, if her abductee was rescued by someone other than the Dark Urge, the abductee will now be teleported out so it doesn’t break the duel when they wake up.

Fixed being able to talk to Wyll as though you’d already met and recruited him if you killed Karlach before the scene at the Emerald Grove gate.

Voss will now wait for you in the sewers if he promises to.

You can no longer skip the ‘spotted’ cinematic scene of the skeletons in the Chapel crypt, and the fight will always trigger as expected.

Talking and submitting to the dying mind flayer near the crash site will now only kill the player submitting to it rather than all companions listening in.

Improved the flow for the Mage Hand and the gremishka in Crèche Y’llek, in particular making it harder for it to break out of its box.

You can now talk to the captain’s wolves, Ur’uth and D’hak, using Speak with Animals.

Moved the location of Elminster in camp, so that his dialogue with Gale is a lot more likely to happen when we want it to.

You can update Ravengard on a certain request he had for you without having to go through his dialogue again.

Fixed one of Florrick’s lines not playing after you rescue her from Waukeen’s Rest.

Made sure you go to a specific active camp for the camp night during inter-region travel.

Fixed a VO cut-off and potential dialogue blocker with the Inquisitor in the Knights of the Shield hideout.

You can now tell Devella, after saving her from the serial killer, that you already killed Orin.

Fixed the Stormshore Tabernacle shrine acting as though you had donated, despite no donation having been made.

Fixed an infinitely looping dialogue with Sazza.

Fixed being able to talk to Gale about his last night if you weren’t there.

Fixed a line for the drow in Sharess’ Caress not recognising a client of their sibling.

Fixed an issue where goblins could start a dialogue about you making noise and waking them up, even if the goblins have already left the camp.

Fixed an issue where bribing Klaus at the circus entrance didn’t deduct gold from your inventory. No such thing as a free clown.

Lae’zel will no longer mention Astarion coming for your neck during the camp celebration if he hasn’t revealed he’s a vampire yet.

Fixed the same dialogue with Orpheus in the Astral Plane triggering twice before you free him.

Tidied up the dialogue flow if you used the Supreme Tadpole but then chose to put it away.

Fixed a potential blocker when trying to leave the Astral Prism after you’ve decided how to deal with Orpheus.

Added a dialogue option to allow you to refuse Raphael and enter a Game Over state if you’d already refused him once before.

Fixed not being able to talk to Origin companions about Ketheric after he escapes.

Made sure the coffin maker now takes the money you offer him.

Fixed some flow issues in dialogues with Jaheira.

Bugthimble now exclaims before turning hostile if you interact with her coffin.

Added fading to the transitions between Kagha’s dialogues and the druids’ assault on the tieflings.

Auntie Ethel’s illusion at the entrance to her cellar should no longer appear inside the walls.

Fixed some potential instances of party members becoming neutral to each other.

Elminster should no longer repeat his lines if you send him to camp and leave him there for an extended period of time.

Gale’s mirror image that invites you for a private conversation should no longer talk to companions.

Fixed repeating lines in the dialogue with Chell during the celebration at camp.

Fixed a bug where Halsin would fail to return to the Emerald Grove even though he said he would meet you there.

Fixed Art Cullagh sometimes talking about someone as though he isn’t right there in the room.

You no longer need to unlock the printer again if you haven’t changed the headline yet after unlocking it once.

You can no longer ask Avery Sonshal about Felogyr more than once in the Lower City.

The Dark Urge now has a specific flow when talking to Minthara after killing Orin.

The Spear of Night marker should be removed now upon finding the room it is stored in.

All players are now presented with the option to destroy or dominate the Netherbrain regardless of the presence of the Dark Urge.

Your Dream Visitor now asks you to gather your allies if you use a waypoint to leave the Shadow-Cursed Lands.

Fixed an issue causing the post-credit scenes to be skipped in old savegames.

Fixed the owlbear cub not becoming a camp follower when it should due to choosing certain dialogue options in its scene at night.

Jaheira and Minsc’s paths are tied after you save him, meaning that if you’ve forsaken him, Jaheira will now go after him.

Fixed the dead family members in Ambrust’s House disappearing.

Steel Watchers will now more correctly and consistently choose sides (e.g. fight alongside mind flayers in the outburst) in different states of the city of Baldur’s Gate.

Fixed the hag being hostile to players from the beginning of Act III.

Fixed Mayrina appearing in Baldur’s Gate if you gave her to the hag in Act I, and fixed some savegames with this bug in them if you hadn’t progressed through the related quest in the city.

Fixed not being able to speak with Volo in Act III if you poisoned the goblins’ brew while Volo was performing on stage at the Goblin Camp and you didn’t save him afterwards

Fixed the hostages getting stuck and not running to the submersible if you left the Iron Throne when warned by Gortash and then returned later.

Fixed some flow issues in dialogues with the Dark Urge and Minsc.

The statues in the Gauntlet of Shar will no longer have an option to give Shadowheart permission to undertake the trial if she did not ask for it.

Characters with the Dual Wielder feat will no longer see their weapons duplicated in one of Shar’s trials.

Karlach will no longer ask Lae’zel about being betrayed by Vlaakith in Crèche Y’llek if it didn’t happen.

Karlach will now enter a rage even if she was defeated and resurrected while fighting the paladins, as long as she is near where the fight happened.

Tweaked an endgame dialogue flow in case Karlach is in the party and not a mind flayer.

Fixed the game sometimes not recognising that the party has met Karlach.

Fed Three-Piece, Bad Twin Bubbins, and Carlorina the Wolf some more lines.

Fixed a rare edge-case where the Dark Urge could miss the battle at the Temple of Bhaal, meaning Bhaal should have been disappointed, but they would also end up being able to choose whether to accept or resist Bhaal.

Removed an incorrect line when Companion Astarion meets Ulma after killing Cazador.

Fixed Astarion talking about things that are no longer relevant.

Florrick now understands that if you’re sneaking around her cell at Wyrm’s Rock Prison when trying to rescue her, the sneaking is for her own benefit.

You no longer need to pass a Survival check to find the secret stash of the blue jay near Rosymorn Monsastery after it reveals its location.

Priestess Gut should now be more careful with her Potion of Sleep and not put it up for sale or drop it on death.

You no longer need to pass a Survival check to find the Brewer’s alchemy stash after learning about it from his research notes.

Fixed Gortash talking about ‘clearing up mysteries’ twice if he is confronted by the Dark Urge and Karlach and they agree to listen to him.

Fixed a bug with Gortash not attacking the Dark Urge and Karlach immediately after they choose to attack him in Wyrm’s Rock during the inauguration.

Fixed an issue where killing Nere, Wulbren, or Karlach with Necrotic, Cold or Acid damage would result in failing quests to get their heads.

Added a fade between the Dark Urge and Karlach’s dialogue with Gortash and his main dialogue during the inauguration at Wyrm’s Rock.

Fixed some issues with the hostility of the eagles on top of Rosymorn Monastery: they will now be hostile when summoned, and will no longer be hostile if you enter their nest without being spotted.

Fixed a potential softblock that made it more difficult to find the self-destruct code for the Neurocitor.

Made various improvements to how the gith react to combat in Crèche Y’llek.

We’ve asked Shadowheart to be more careful with the mysterious artefact and not let guards take it from her when being sent to prison.

The Guardian of Faith in Crèche Y’llek will no longer reappear after you’ve killed it.

Fixed the elevator summon stones in the Gauntlet of Shar remaining active even after the elevator has arrived at its destination.

During the attack of the Emerald Grove, Lump and the ogres will no longer attack Cerys.

Fixed an issue where killing the mind flayer at the nautiloid crash site triggered the ‘Fresh Kindle for the Fire’ background goal. Now it correctly triggers ‘To Sleep, Perchance to Dream Tentacled Dreams’ instead.

Fixed the ‘Not Another Soul’ background goal sometimes completing after the wrong combat.

The ‘An Apple a Day Keeps the Scalpel Away’ background goal for soldiers is no longer unlocked at the wrong moment.

The ‘The Best Offence is Virtually Nonsense’ background goal for soldiers is no longer missing from the game.

JOURNAL

The journal updates regarding betraying Halsin are now more accurate.

Making a deal with the rats in the Gauntlet of Shar will only close the Break Yurgir’s Contract quest when you discover their importance to Yurgir’s contract.

Improved journal feedback when progressing through Karlach’s quest to upgrade her infernal engine.

Added a journal update for Lae’zel’s quest when you find out how to enter the House of Hope.

The journal and dialogues for Lae’zel in Act III will now correctly reference past events when she’s left in camp.

The journal now provides better guidance about what to do after freeing Minthara from Moonrise Towers.

Fixed journal markers leading to hidden doors in the Goblin Camp.

Jaheira’s quest updates correctly in Act II now if you recruit her right away rather than waiting until Act III to update.

Made journal improvements for the Lifting the Curse quest so it’s easier to know where to meet Halsin.

A new journal entry will now unlock when you show Valeria the murder weapon.

The journal will now know whether you already know about the three goblin leaders.

Fixed an issue with the journal flow for The Hellion’s Heart.

The Find Mystic Carrion’s Servant quest will now close properly if you give Thrumbo or Thrumbo’s jar to Mystic Carrion.

Halsin’s Act I quest now closes with the correct update even if you managed to skip a couple of his scenes.

Added a new quest step for when you kill Sarevok before finding Valeria at the Murder Tribunal.

Updated some objectives and entries in the Deal with the Devil and Save Hope quests to be more granular and precise.

Improved the journal updates for Lae’zel in Act III.

WRITING

Added a subregion name for the Hag Survivor Basement.

Added dialogue options for players who don’t have the Orphic Hammer to declare to the Emperor that they’re going to try to find a way to free Orpheus (so long as Raphael is alive and able to show up to offer that solution).

Added a display name for a secret door in the Lower City.

Updated the lore description of the Floral Key to Fraygo’s Flophouse.

Avatar Lae’zel no longer ends up with only one choice in the confrontation with Shadowheart in camp.

Corrected the information on the Blight spell tooltip about the effect on plant creatures.

Fixed the upcast description for Gaseous Form.

Added an upcast damage description to the Cloudkill tooltip.

Changed the incorrectly named ‘Mirror Trial’ to ‘Self-Same Trial’.

Amended a Sage background goal to be less misleading.

Rewrote Hunter rangers’ Level 11 Multiattack ability to explain the separate attack rolls against targets.

Fixed the Blood of Lathander’s Sunbeam tooltip incorrectly stating you can recast it in combat for free.

Cambions in the House of Hope are now called Vengeful Cambions.

Clarified in the Illithid Powers tutorial pop-up that tadpoles are a shared party resource.

Amended half-orcs’ Savage Attacks to mention the correct amount of extra damage dice on a critical hit.

Reworded a dialogue option to make it clearer that you are inviting a kiss from Wyll.

Updated the descriptions for the debuffs given by the zaith’isk to suggest a possible solution.

Fixed a blank dialogue option when talking to Halsin.

Fixed some flow issues and reworded a dialogue option for Avatar Gale to make it clearer that Gale explodes on top of the Netherbrain alone.

The content should now correspond with the titles in the books about Selûne and Shar in the owlbear cave.

The Uncanny Dodge tooltip now mentions that it is a reaction.

Warding Bond spell tooltip now mentions that the caster shares damage with their warded ally.

Altered Symbiotic Entity description to specify that the extra damage works on unarmed strikes too.

Updated the descriptions for Gale’s and Astarion’s camp clothing.

Rewrote a book to align more closely with dragonborn lore.

You can no longer bring up Mystra before you know about her when talking to Gale after the camp celebration.

Fixed several text issues like typos and mismatches between subtitles and VO.

Updated the Danse Macabre tooltip to not mention corpses.

Made several tweaks to tooltips for clarity and accuracy, such as the Divine Strike variants, Sneak Attack, and Kereska’s Poison.

Fixed the names of levitating platforms in the Mind of the Netherbrain.

Added text to indicate dragon landing spots in the combat at the High Hall.

Fixed an incorrect dragon name.

Amended the Muddy condition description to mention slowing, not halting, affected targets.

Added a lore description to the Ring of Murderous Opportunity.

Removed a spell description for Guiding Bolt that was unique to the controller UI. The same one is used everywhere now.

Fixed an unpolished subtitle in a dialogue between Astarion and Cazador.

LOOT AND TRADE

Slightly tweaked the frequency of Hyena Ear drops.

Fixed magic items not spawning correctly at the traders in rare situations in Act I.

Fixed being able to barter for the Hellrider’s Pride reward.

Keys now cost 1 gold instead of 0.

Alchemical elixirs aren’t as rare for higher levels anymore.

Looting the corpses of the goblins Wyll kills during the fight at the Emerald Grove’s front gate is now permitted.

All gremishka nests will now have loot.

Looting Kagha and the Shadow Druids is now permitted if you enter combat with them.

There are now fewer empty bottles in alcohol-related loot.

Added more valuables to the chest from the Rescue the Trapped Man quest.

Filled the pockets of Shar’s Sentinels in the Sharran Sanctuary.

Fixed a pouch in Wyrm’s Crossing missing its treasure.

Servants of Umberlee now carry more belongings.

Stonemason Kith, A’jak’nir Jeera, and Entharl Danthelon now sell Scrolls of Revivify.

Added more gold to the Risen Road Tollhouse treasure.

Added treasure to the buried mound revealed by the blue jay near Rosymorn Monastery.

Improved the loot for Auntie Ethel when she’s in the city.

The Steel Watch Titan now carries Infernal Metal.

The Banite clerk at Felogyr’s Fireworks will now sell free samples.

Added some missing poison ingredients in the Brewer’s stash.

Fixed meenlocks not carrying any belongings.

One of the chests in the Emerald Grove now has more treasure.

CHARACTER CREATION AND LEVEL UP

Fixed the voices of your Guardian in Character Creation appearing in reverse order when using a controller.

Fixed drow not receiving the Dancing Lights cantrip in Character Creation.

Elf ears will no longer clip through helmets on the Level Up screen.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to skip the Origin character introductions when they played.

Removed a frame delay at the end of the Origins’ introductions during Character Creation.

Skill proficiency selection has been fixed on both keyboard and controller.

ITEMS

Fixed some unreachable loot on the nautiloid.

Fixed several unreachable items in the House of Healing surgery room.

Fixed some unreachable items on a desk near the Slack-Skinned Head in the Necrotic Laboratory.

Fixed some unreachable items in the Underdark.

Fixed an issue where the Chest of the Mundane stopped functioning as intended once you arrived in Wyrm’s Crossing.

Fixed a bug where adding items to the Chest of the Mundane changed the weight of an item.

Boxes of fireworks will now specify the damage that can be done if they explode.

Fixed an issue where you could store items in containers that cannot be opened (such as destructive barrels).

UI AND TOOLTIPS

Fixed the Encumbrance icon’s height in tutorial messages.

Fixed Feat selection during level up in some multiclass combinations while using a controller

Fixed HTML tags being visible in the journal.

Fixed the text about Concentration being cut off on split-screen when too long.

Fixed the icons for resources and reactions overlapping on the hotbar at higher levels.

Players using controller will now be able to skip the Level Up intro animation.

Players using controller are now able to see their character tags correctly.

Removed the ‘0’ that appeared for Concentration spells that don’t expire after a specific number of turns.

Small Shovels will no longer automatically take up a slot in your hotbar.

Fixed the Active Search tutorial pop-up showing the wrong button prompt.

Fixed the Active Search tutorial pop-up disappearing too early before you approach the gate to the Emerald Grove.

Fixed the Salts of Copper Shavings recipe being listed thrice in the list of alchemical recipes.

Fixed some denizens of the Emerald Grove showing up as traders on the map even if they had nothing to trade.

Fixed missing text for the Advantage reason for the Knocked Out condition.

Fixed the Death Saving Throw UI disappearing after saving the game.

Added a new icon to more clearly distinguish exiting camp and going to camp.

Cosmetically updated map warnings and made them less transparent.

Added a campfire icon to the tutorial pop-up/window.

Fixed passives and bonuses not showing up on the initial screen on Level Up for rangers of the Hunter subclass.

Fixed a rare case of the Level Up UI not appearing.

Improved the performance of the minimap when new map markers appear or old ones disappear.

Translated the Manage Experiences button for managing your Illithid Powers.

Moved the error messages that tell you when you can’t do something to the hotbar if the reason for the restriction is a condition.

The ‘Unavailable: Spell not prepared’ error message for reactions no longer overlaps other text.

Fixed the incorrect icon for Orin’s dagger.

Fixed the wrong Spell Save DC and Spell Attack values appearing in Character Creation when proceeding to edit your Guardian and then going back to edit your character.

Fixed Origin portraits in Character Creation when playing with a controller after returning from the Guardian customisation screen.

Fixed several UI issues when playing with controller relating to panels and tooltips.

Fixed one side of the Journal UI temporarily disappearing if a player exits split-screen while it is open.

Fixed ‘Translation Not Found’ showing for spell targets in the combat log.

Fixed tooltips not reopening after you close pinned tooltips or the party line when using the controller.

Fixed ‘throw’ spells such as Telekinesis not showing their range in tooltips.

Fixed tooltips for Bardic Inspiration not updating their recharge time after Level 5.

Fixed the Shield spell tooltip specifying the duration of the spell incorrectly.

Fixed Lightning Arrow not specifying the roll type in its tooltip.

Fixed the icon for emeralds.

Removed the empty facial hair tab for drow in Character Creation, who can’t have facial hair anyway.

Fixed the Shar’s Embrace condition missing an icon.

Fixed the Eyebite spell not displaying the condition in its tooltip correctly.

Fixed missing approval ratings in the Character Sheet.

Fixed the Remarkable Athlete: Proficiency bonus not getting added to the active roll UI.

Updated the cooldown system of the hotbar to avoid certain actions being disabled after you use them once.

Made general optimisation improvements and clean-ups to the UI.

The Short Rest tutorial will no longer pop up when you’re at camp.

Attempting to Long Rest when in a zone where it’s impossible now shows the right error message.

Fixed the Cloud of Daggers tooltip specifying the incorrect amount of damage when upcasted at 4th level.

Fixed messages that explain why an action or spell is unavailable, that were only showing the cause, and/or that were not showing in the hotbar.

To avoid showing two very similar warning messages, we added a line that will tell you why you can’t load or save the game if the reason for both is the same.

Fixed the Combat Log displaying the wrong tooltip for Psionic Backlash.

Prevented the Orphic Favour aura from spamming overhead and in the combat log.

The tutorial for the Item Context Menu is delayed until the end of the combat at the Emerald Grove gate. (Kanon! No!)

Fixed some monk spell tooltips not displaying their Unarmed Strike boost bonuses.

Fixed item and spell bonuses being incorrectly displayed in the Roll UI for characters who are incapacitated in some way (e.g. unconscious, concentration broken).

Prevented containers from automatically closing when you click Take All if not all items are actually taken (for example if you’re overencumbered).

Fixed the icon and duration in the tooltip for Improved Minor Illusion.

Added several tutorial entries back to the journal.

Unarmed Attack tooltips will now display bonuses correctly.

Fixed layout issues with waypoints on the minimap and added extra messaging for when fast travel is blocked.

Map objective text will now wrap if the line is too long.

Made it easier to understand which dialogue option was selected when listening in to a conversation in multiplayer and made sure it stays on the screen for longer.

Fixed the minimap not updating when walking into Last Light Inn.

Supreme and Astral tadpoles are now properly highlighted in orange as story items.

Specified that the Savage Attacker feat applies to melee weapon attacks.

Fixed various issues with the minimap render in several locations.

Fixed some text overlap issues with the bonuses in the Active Roll screen.

Improved the formatting of the radial customisation pop-up.

Made it easier to tell which settings you can’t change due to a previous choice.

Fixed the Crystalline Lens alchemical ingredient being highlighted in orange as an important story item.

Fixed the Vitriol of Shadowroot Sac being displayed twice in the Alchemy panel.

LEVEL DESIGN AND MAP

Using the doors to go into the inner Goblin Camp shouldn’t rotate the camera as much.

A goblin corpse in the Whispering Depths no longer clips with the terrain.

Shadowheart’s childhood graffiti now shows up on the wall properly.

Fixed issues with unwalkable areas in and around the harpies behind the Emerald Grove.

Updated an incorrectly named map marker in the Chamber of Loss.

Made one of the map markers in Moonrise Towers secret.

Made the quest marker for the Iron Throne more suitable in the Save the Gondians quest.

Fixed some floating objects and terrain paint in the Underdark.

Fixed certain areas of the Grymforge lava not dealing damage.

Fixed several item fading issues in Candulhallow’s Tombstones.

Fixed an area where you could get stuck by a window in the Selûnite Outpost in the Underdark.

Fixed a beam not fading away and a floating cage in Auntie Ethel’s Teahouse.

Fixed a chain not fading away in the Audience Hall at Wyrm’s Rock.

Fixed a table not fading away in Fraygo’s Flophouse.

Fixed a cage on the upper floor of Danthelon’s Dancing Axe not fading away when you’re on the floor beneath it.

Fixed some stairs in the Undercity Ruins getting visually cut off too early, which made it hard to climb up them.

Fixed a gap in the ground outside Rosymorn Monastery that would make it look like you were walking in the air.

Fixed some fading issues around the barn where you find the ogre and bugbear.

Fixed the fading on a skull that hangs on a post.

Shifted the placement of a tiny hole in the High Hall.

Tweaked the placement of some objects in the High Hall.

Added missing quest details to the map for The High Harper.

Added a minimap marker for the entrance door to the Chapel so it’s easier to find the way out.

Tweaked the hover visibility of a secret crumbling wall in Crèche Y’llek so it’s not as easy to find.

Fixed the minimap not matching up precisely with where the stairs are in the Upper City near the High Hall.

Fixed some floating rocks in the owlbear cave.

Fixed the wrong floor textures showing up on the minimap behind the waterfall by the Goblin Camp.

Created taller triggers when changing floors via jumps and ladders to fix the minimap briefly showing the wrong floor.

Fixed floors being darkened on the minimap when entering Last Light.

The portal to the House of Hope will now be visible even after travelling back to the Lower City.

The Crimson Draughts subregion of the Lower City now spans the entire house.

Opening the Ornate Mirror in the Blighted Village will now clear the shroud beyond it.

The door leading to the Shadowfell in the Gauntlet of Shar is now protected by Arcane Lock.

Fixed a roof fading bug in the Steel Watch Foundry.

Fixed a platform being stuck under the lava in Grymforge when trying to forge a second Adamantine item.

Fixed an incorrectly fading wooden walkway in the Wyrm’s Crossing region.

Adjusted the location of a diggable mound in the Underdark.

Adjusted the location of a diggable mound in Crèche Y’llek.

Fixed several fading and camera issues in Crèche Y’llek.

Guards outside will no longer incorrectly join the fight in Figaro’s shop.

Parts of the gnoll cave won’t disappear anymore due to a camera fix.

Fixed a brazier in the Dank Crypt in the Chapel being non-interactable.

Players will now be able to access the secret floor in the House of Healing.

Fixed some floating items in the nautiloid crash site and a stretched texture.

Fixed some fading issues in the ogre and bugbear’s barn.

Fixed some camera issues around the Cragged Rock in the owlbear cave.

Fixed Kuo-Toa entrance camera rotation so you face the correct way upon entering.

Fixed the Crèche Y’llek entrance camera rotation so you face the correct way upon entering.

Made camera improvements in the hag’s lair.

Fixed a small pocket in the Shadowfell area where no actions could be taken.

Added some scenery to a small, inaccessible alcove in the Lower City to make it clear that it’s inaccessible.

Fixed an issue causing the shroud to not clear when you enter the Silent Library in the Gauntlet of Shar.

Positioned the camp chests a little better at Moonrise Towers and the Elfsong Tavern.

Fixed unreachable digging mounds across the game.

ANIMATION

Fixed some missing animations for allies during the endgame.

Added a fix to stop some animations from popping when a character’s bodily attitude changes during cinematics.

Cleaned up some jerky movement in the torsos of male humans.

Fixed stretched paws on cats and dogs.

Fixed female half-orcs’ shins disappearing when wearing the barbarian outfit without shoes.

Fixed clipping on Ring Mail for male characters and a collapsed stomach on Scale Mail on male halflings.

Updated the trousers for female vampire spawn to reduce stretching at the cuffs.

Fixed a gap between the tail and the body on strong male tieflings.

Improved the fit of male and female tiefling tails for the strong body type.

Fixed broken head animations for the displacer beast.

Fixed Karlach playing the wrong prepare animation for Reckless Spell when she’s not Raging to fix her weapon clipping through her head.

Fixed large skeletoids like Death Shepherds using the wrong walking animation.

Fixed animations not playing on NPCs when seeking invisible player characters.

Fixed the incorrect combat animations playing for Lae’zel.

Made it look a bit more like Gothric Rilyn came out of his coffin rather than appeared out of nowhere.

Fixed the hitbox of the cloaker, and improved their sneaking animation.

Adjusted a tiefling child head to avoid their eyelashes clipping and added custom emotion poses.

Adjusted a half-orc head to avoid clipping with armour.

Adjusted a male human head so it fits the strong body type better.

Improved the fit of certain gloves and armours.

Piercings will no longer be seen through the Mask of the Shapeshifter when worn.

Updated the placement of piercings on Tiefling head types.

Tweaked a male human head so it fits better with the strong body type.

Adjusted a half-orc neck type so it doesn’t clip with armour.

Fixed a seam between tiefling bodies and their tails.

Fixed a hairstyle that was showing visual artefacts when the head moved around on the strong male body type.

Fixed body parts going through the Wavemother’s Robe.

Dismissing familiars doesn’t pause anymore before actually dismissing.

Fixed Karlach’s animations not playing correctly before her recruitment dialogue.

On higher framerates, fixed an issue where sometimes the open/close sounds of doors would play after the door had finished opening/closing.

ART

Added fancier waste bins in the Baldur’s Mouth Gazette building.

Optimised the lighting in the High Hall.

Fixed the Icebite Robe missing its texture when equipped by female dwarves.

Fixed Astarion’s cuff laces clipping through his worn gloves.

Fixed several visual artefacts and glitches in the Guildhall.

Fixed some floating scenery in the owlbear cave.

Fixed some floating and clipping books and notes.

Fixed several minor issues with items in the apothecary’s shop in the Blighted Village, like floating bottles and inaccessible bottle racks.

Fixed some stretched terrain visible from the cliffs by the beach behind the Emerald Grove.

Tweaked the position of the tent in the Emerald Grove where you can find Auntie Ethel because she was hard to spot.

Fixed circlets causing hair to phase through hoods.

Fixed clipping issues for different races wearing the Bonespike Gloves.

Fixed makeup colours appearing on random parts of dragonborn heads in Character Creation, like their hair and horns.

Fixed Gale’s trousers at camp clipping with his shirt.

Improved the background art around Baldur’s Gate, particularly in the scene about the identity of the Emperor.

Added new visuals for if you’re cursed by Dolly Dolly Dolly.

Added a new colour variation of the clown makeup for the ‘A Clown in Town’ condition set by Dolly Dolly Dolly.

Changed the colour of Ketheric’s throne in Moonrise Towers.

Fixed a visible seam on the terrain textures in the Emerald Grove.

The main doors in Wyrm’s Fortress don’t scale down anymore after being destroyed.

Fixed some blurry landscape decor in the Shadow-Cursed Lands.

Added visuals for old, mouldy pouches.

Fixed a floating heavy stone in the owlbear cave.

Made sure the door leading to Shadow-Cursed Lands from Grymforge matches the one in the cinematic dialogue.

Filled up a gap in the rock formation beneath Moonrise Towers.

Upscaled a low-resolution texture for some mushrooms in the Underdark.

Added a ceiling to the tollhouse basement to fix fading issues.

Fixed several instances in Crèche Y’llek, the Underdark, and the Gauntlet of Shar of the scenery disappearing when moving the camera inside cliffs at certain angles.

Added extra cliffs around the tollhouse vista as it was showing the edge of the world.

Created a new version of the mask worn by Iron Consul Nuff to avoid clipping on half-orc faces.

Fixed the barrels next to the hyenas along the Risen Road clipping with a cart.

Removed symbols from weapon textures to avoid their misinterpretation.

Added a missing symbol to the portrait of Vlaakith in Crèche Y’llek.

Tweaked how our colour system interprets Gortash’s clothes to make dyes work better on them.

Tweaked the art for some collars.

Fixed the inside of the collar of Shadowheart’s camp clothes being transparent.

Fixed characters’ hair floating away from them.

Fixed certain clothing and shoes not showing your chosen skin colour.

Fixed some gaps in male githyanki plate armour.

Tweaked how our colour system interprets Lae’zel’s trousers to make dyes work better on them.

Aurelia the vampire spawn’s eyes will now be red as opposed to white.

Updated Ffion’s appearance to look more like Dolor.

Fixed Karlach wearing a bra that wasn’t hers.

Fixed the Unwanted Masterwork Scalemail looking stretchy on strong female body types.

Fixed clipping on Keren’s shirt in the circus.

With human female strong and female half-orc body types, fixed lower legs becoming invisible when wearing certain barbarian armour, and no shoes.

Removed Grundril’s clown makeup. We’re not sure how the heat of Grymforge didn’t melt it off.

Fixed Stonemason Kith’s sleeves clipping through his gloves.

Dressed some (unintentionally) bald and naked Absolute Cultist corpses in the City Sewers.

Updated Duke Stelmane’s visuals to ensure her look is consistent.

Fixed Lumbar having a translucent hood. So much for anonymity.

Fixed Martina Kostaka’s skirt clipping when she walks around.

Fixed a texture seam on the drider’s chest.

Fixed a belt clipping with padded armour on strong and half-orc characters.

Added blood and dirt to the mangled dwarf corpse in the ogre hut.

Fixed some light streaming through a crack in the cave wall in the background image of the Main Menu screen. (We mushed some wet clay between the rocks and that seems to have done the job.)

AUDIO

Fixed the wrong music playing during the Crèche Y’llek destruction sequence.

Adjusted the music volume in Karlach’s final scene.

Lowered the music volume in Karlach’s scene after defeating Gortash so the dialogue can be heard better.

Added some sound resources for the owlbear cub.

Fixed the music for the goblin festivities at the Goblin Camp continuing to play after everyone’s left for the raid.

Added some pained breaths for Petras.

Adjusted volumes in the cutscene where you first step out of the pod on the nautiloid.

Mixed the audio in the intimate scene with the drow at Sharess’ Caress.

Adjusted the mixing and background audio in the dialogue where Omeluum enters your mind to talk about the Iron Throne.

Adjusted the mixing on some of the Level Up, Inspiration Point, and UI sounds.

Adjusted the background noises and levels of the nautiloid in the Upper City.

Optimised performance by stopping sounds that are so quiet that they’re inaudible anyway.

Fixed an issue with fire causing some other sounds to not play properly.

Removed excess bass from the ping sound.

Fixed the music stuttering during the credits.

Fixed the music and ambient sounds in Character Creation not stopping when a split-screen player disconnects.

Updated the music states during the Crèche Y’llek destruction sequence.

Added sounds like screams, grunts, and laughter in various dialogues where needed.

Increased volume on music during the Grymforge boss fight.

Extended the music to play through the whole credits.

Adjusted the audio levels for the music in some fight scenes.

Music will now be muted during dialogues with companions and solo avatars in the endgame.

Removed music during the final scene with Withers. Silence for the dead, please.

Fixed a music transition in Astarion’s scene in the ritual room of Cazador’s palace.

Added several tweaks and polish to music cues throughout.

Fixed music cues in Lae’zel’s confrontation with Vlaakith.

Fixed an issue with fading during Ketheric’s fight on the rooftop.

Fixed a sound issue with Ketheric in the assault on Moonrise Towers scene.

Fixed a sound issue with Withers rising from the tomb.

Fixed a sound issue with the Malus Thorm scene.

Adjusted audio levels for breathing sounds in several dialogues across the game.

Polished character vocalisations in several dialogues across the game.

Tweaked the audio to make it sound like vocalisations are coming from the head rather than the body in several dialogues across the game.

Made several mixing adjustments across the game.

SFX

Tweaked the SFX during Gale’s dramatic end with the three Chosen in the Colony.

Made several other minor tweaks for mixing and missing SFX.

Fixed missing SFX for repulsion mines in Crèche Y’llek.

Fixed missing SFX for the Githyanki Parry passive.

Fixed missing SFX for the Ice Knife projectile.

Fixed missing SFX for the bell that summons Balthazar’s flesh golem.

Fixed missing SFX for when the ogres in the Blighted Village disappear.

Fixed the SFX for Nature’s Step being too loud.

Fixed missing SFX when destroying the Umbral Tremor portal in the Gauntlet of Shar.

Fixed missing SFX for the minotaur’s Charge action.

Fixed missing SFX for the Umbral Transporter in the Gauntlet of Shar.

Fixed missing SFX when entering the Countercharm aura.

Fixed missing SFX for Step of the Wind’s Disengage and Prepare actions.

Fixed missing SFX for cage door closing and opening.

Fixed missing SFX for both dragonborn and half-orc crossbow animations.

Fixed the wrong SFX when looting containers.

Fixed the wrong SFX for items being moved in the inventory.

One of the male Origin voices will make quieter pain sounds during the incubus romance in the House of Hope.

Fixed gate SFX triggering late after combat in Cazador’s palace.

Fixed the SFX for entering someone’s mind being too loud in several scenes across the game.

Adjusted audio levels and SFX in several places across the game, like for armour, kissing, and punching.

Added SFX for sounds made by creatures like hyenas, ravens, and flesh golems.

Added unique SFX for Detect Thoughts to distinguish it from entering people’s minds using your tadpole.

Updated the mixing in the scene where you confront the Netherbrain for a better balance between music and SFX.

Removed some unneeded SFX in the dialogue with Astarion after combat with Cazador.

Fixed the SFX getting cut off when Ansur uses Stormheart Nova in combat.

Added new SFX and adjusted the positioning of voices and other sounds in one of the endgame scenes.

Mixed the SFX for dialogues in the Stormshore Tabernacle, Philgrave’s Mansion, Cazador’s Palace, and the House of Hope.

Adjusted SFX, ambiance, and music levels during several dialogues in the Colony and at Wyrm’s Crossing, the Lower City, and camp.

Made SFX fixes and polish in dialogues across the game.

VFX

Fixed the lighting on magic weapons in cinematic dialogues.

Fixed VFX issues in the dialogue after combat with Cazador.

Added missing VFX for tadpoling into people’s minds in the main dialogue with Minsc.

Added missing VFX for tadpoling into people’s minds in the scene in the Iron Throne where Wyll and Ravengard are reunited.

Fixed the VFX we use for tadpoling into people’s minds remaining after the mind flayers are defeated.

Made some VFX tweaks to the scene with Malus Thorm and the nurses in the House of Healing.

Fixed Karlach’s flames during her recruitment dialogue not dying down on certain paths.

Added missing VFX to the Brewer scene.

Fixed a trail of light coming out of Dolly Dolly Dolly inconsistently.

Adjusted the VFX on Lorroakan’s palm in Sorcerous Sundries.

Fixed some low poly VFX decorations covering the pods on the Netherbrain.

Fixed overly bright lava VFX in the cutscene in Grymforge where you turn the valve, and fixed other VFX spawning into the shot abruptly.

Fixed missing VFX in the scenes before and after the combat at Cazador’s palace and some issues with decorations.

Fixed missing VFX during gameplay for the Scry Screen in the Steel Watch Foundry.

Fixed a fire not coming directly out of a brazier in the Undercity Ruins.

Assigned some paladin effects and animations to Minthara’s Soul Branding buff.

Fixed VFX not rendering on some scenery.

Removed smoke VFX above the Lodge as there is no longer a chimney.

Crawler Mucus and Drow Poison cloud surfaces now show a visible cloud effect.

CINEMATICS

Made general improvements to cameras, pops, mocap and staging in many dialogues across the game.

Added custom touches and polishes to many dialogues across the game.

Cleaned up the mocap in many dialogues across the game.

Fixed a twisting forearm in one dialogue and a twisting elbow in another. No NPCs were harmed in the process.

Fixed the position of Orin’s daggers in her Temple of Bhaal scene.

Fixed issues with Orin’s mocap in her Temple of Bhaal scene.

Fixed some arm positions for strong male humans, for example when drinking with the Brewer.

Added a new animation for Shadowheart’s romance for better continuity.

Fixed a barrel clipping with the Brewer’s pipes.

Your tentacles no longer clip with your armour when you undergo complete ceremorphosis.

As Astarion, fixed popping and clipping issues in his ‘hunger’ scene at camp.

Fixed dragonborn avatars blocking the camera when they wake up in camp because Astarion is biting them.

Ensured everyone makes it to their bedroll when they aren’t feeling well without clipping into each other.

Added some idle animations for myrmidons and elementals.

Fixed Jaheira’s jittering in her dialogue with Tate.

Moved Cazador’s staff away from the camera in the dialogue before combat.

Fixed the Strange Ox in the Watch Citadel rearing up at you oddly, flipping upside down, and blinking at you as though nothing’s wrong.

Fixed animation issues in Shadowheart’s romance scene.

Smoothed some pops during transitions between lines while romancing Shadowheart. Lord knows you need all the help you can get.

Fixed some mocap issues in the dialogue after combat with Cazador.

Fixed the drider’s jittery legs when you find and talk to him in the Shadow-Cursed Lands.

Improved streaming in textures and model details in the Nightsong flight cinematic scene.

Overall, prevent character animations popping when going in and out of cinematic scenes.

Fixed dragonborns’ arms flipping in a romantic scene with Shadowheart.

Fixed the drider dipping into the ground during one line.

Fixed foreground lighting and updated lighting positions and intensities.

Fixed pops and cleaned up the mocap on Orin in the Temple of Bhaal.

Addressed some tentacle clipping issues if you become a mind flayer.

Ensured the correct animations play for halflings when extracting Us on the nautiloid.

Made sure bears close their eyes when they sleep.

Fixed the mocap for one of Nere’s lines so he’s no longer kicking the sky.

Fixed stretchy legs during Halsin’s dialogues.

Fixed hand positions for short races when interacting with the console near Shadowheart on the nautiloid.

Improved the appearance of giving Bernard a nice hug for players with the strong female human body type.

Removed jittering mocap in the dialogue where Lae’zel is in a cage near the nautiloid crash site.

Fixed paddle hands in several dialogues.

Fixed Mayrina remaining in her sheep state but talking as though she was cured in Old Garlow’s Place.

Fixed character legs clipping through a tree trunk in the owlbear cub scene at camp.

Tweaked some cameras in dialogue with Halsin.

Made sure the cinematics flow well in dialogues with new lines for Wyll and the narrator.

Fixed some pops between lines in the dialogue between Halsin and Kagha.

Improved facial expressions and camera angles in Wyll’s dialogues about Duke Stelmane.

Made sure characters aren’t facing a wall in the crime dialogue that triggers when interacting with a forbidden item.

Fixed an issue causing Jaheira to teleport off screen at Moonrise Towers.

Fixed Anders’ twitchy leg and removed an unnecessary camera shot.

Smoothed animations during Mizora’s big arrival scene, pup.

Fixed an interrupted cinematic node during Lae’zel’s camp celebration scene.

Made cinematic adjustments to account for a fix to a flow issue where Lae’zel would talk about Astarion’s hunger even if you didn’t know about it yet.

Fixed dragonborns’ chests blocking Lae’zel’s body in a camp night.

Fixed multiple issues with cameras, clipping, and animation quirks in the initial dialogue with Jaheira at the bridge into Last Light.

Fixed where Dame Aylin is looking in Sorcerous Sundries.

Fixed some unusual character positioning in the confrontation between Aradin and Zevlor, particularly for dragonborns.

Adjusted the cameras in the dialogue with Farlin at Wyrm’s Crossing to better reflect who is talking to whom.

Lowered Roger Gherkins’ head position in his cinematic dialogue.

Fixed a half-orc guard’s lines being cut off in Gortash’s audience hall at Wyrm’s Rock.

Fixed some player expressions that didn’t suit the tone of Lae’zel’s dating dialogue.

Fixed a lighting pop when speaking to Auntie Ethel in the Emerald Grove.

Fixed the citizens of Baldur’s Gate looking like they’re walking in the ground in the scene after the city is saved.

Fixed an issue with a jerking dagger when stabbing Cazador in his coffin.

Fixed some empty spaces in dialogues.

Fixed the cinematic ending too early when you slow down the windmill with the trapped gnome on it.

Fixed some cinematics sometimes showing the wrong location.

Fixed the facial expressions of companions when talking to Gale about his background.

Fixed Orin’s hair sometimes behaving strangely when transformed into a smaller race.

Fixed issue with animation blends when tadpoling into Nere’s mind in dialogue.

Fixed an issue with who’s speaking in the dialogue where you find a hunk of spider meat.

Fixed vibration on Mizora’s wings.

Tweaked some issues with companion characters in the dialogue at the Morphic Pool.

Tweaked scenes where larger characters weren’t fitting in frame properly.

Updated shots of Barcus Wroot flying off the windmill.

Fixed the new introduction in the dialogue you get when you interact with the mysterious artefact.

Paladins can now drink the potion in the dialogue with Priestess Gut.

Fixed a pop in the dialogue you get when you interact with the Book of Dead Gods.

Fixed a blocked camera in the crime dialogue when you use a forbidden item.

Fixed some camera issues in the dialogue with Araj at Moonrise Towers.

Fixed characters looking in the wrong direction and appearing in the wrong vision in dialogue with Spaw in the Underdark.

Adjusted the posture of goblins in some dialogues to improve how they look at the player.

Fixed an NPC flying into frame from off screen in the dialogue where a Doppelganger gives you a certain task.

Shadowheart no longer pops at the end of the dialogue when she enters the Gauntlet of Shar for the first time.

Fixed Karlach’s eyes flickering slightly after you send Minthara to the Emerald Grove.

Made general improvements to the dialogue with Wyll about Florrick and Mizora.

Adjusted weapons so they don’t block the camera in the dialogue with the Ironhand Gnomes in the Underdark.

Added some polish (cameras, emotional expressions) to dialogue with Lump the Enlightened and friends.

Fixed the last line getting cut off during dialogue with Fezzerk.

Fixed some persistent looping sounds in the cinematic dialogue where you see an image of the three Chosen.

Tweaked Edowin’s pose a bit.

Fixed Gale’s ‘paddle hands’ in his default dialogue. Paddles are for astral boats only.

Smoothed out some of the animation wrinkles in the final confrontation with the Netherbrain.

Tweaked animations during the scene where your Dream Visitor visits you to avoid hands clipping into bellies.

Tweaked and updated some of the animations and fixed hand poses and clipping with the lyre for halflings in the scene where you summon the drider in the Shadow-Cursed Lands.

The newly transformed mind flayer in the pod on the nautiloid now has better hand animations and more dynamic body animations.

Your fingers now make better contact with your lips after a scorching kiss with Karlach.

Fixed the position of dragonborns after Astarion gets a tasty snack at camp.

Gave Sceleritas Fel a spinal adjustment so he can look you in the eye in certain scenes.

Dialogues will now temporarily remove your Wild Shape form for the duration of the dialogue to fix some cinematic quirks.

Removed a duplicated character and fixed issues with clipping and character poses in the dialogue with the gnarled door in the hag’s lair.

Fixed companions blocking the camera and clipping into the raft in the Underdark.

Removed an unexpected head movement in the dialogue with Mol and Raphael at Last Light.

Improved cinematic fidelity for Chell and Kavil during the camp celebration.

Touched up Withers’ cinematic fidelity during his dialogue in the endgame.

Fixed a broken flow of dialogue nodes during Lord Gortash’s inauguration. Anything for the Archduke.

Made sure Jaheira’s voiced lines don’t get cut off in her dialogue in the Last Light Inn. No one interrupts the High Harper.

Adjusted the camera in the dialogue with Brynna, Andrick, and Edowin.

Fixed some minor issues in the dialogue after you free Nere.

Made some tweaks to the cutscene where the illusion in the Sunlit Wetlands melts away after you interact with one of the sheep.

Updated the cameras to show the Sharran altar on a certain path in the Shadow-Cursed Lands.

Fixed an issue that was causing pops to appear in the first frame of certain dialogues.

Fixed a visual artefact during one of Astarion’s bite scenes.

Added some transformation SFX and VFX to Raphael’s final transformation dialogue.

Fixed some poses and floating animations in the dialogue with Sarevok at the Murder Tribunal.

Cleaned up Thisobald Thorm’s weirdly twisting pipes.

Made sure no one has (accidental) double swords during the scene where you and the Harpers ambush the drider’s caravan.

Made it so background characters are giving Shadowheart and the Nightsong their full attention during their climactic scene.

Moved a camera in the scene where Shadowheart meets with her parents in the Sharran Grotto to prevent characters from fading in and out.

Reduced the depth of field on the water in the establishing shot of the scene where you can go swimming with Shadowheart.

Hid the knife and the rock at appropriate times in the fight between Shadowheart and Lae’zel at camp.

Fixed some VO that wasn’t playing in a dialogue with Balthazar and in another with Karlach at camp.

Made some tweaks to the cinematic dialogue with Wulbren after you break him out of prison to avoid clipping and awkward camera angles.

Fixed camera issues in the scene with the kuo-toa about BOOOAL.

Fixed an issue causing the cameras to behave strangely in the scene with Jaheira at Moonrise Towers.

Fixed a broken camera in a scene at Cazador’s palace.

Ironed out some quirks in the dialogue that plays if you steal an item.

Fixed some issues with cameras and where characters are looking in the dialogue with Florrick at Last Light, and when Shadowheart meets Viconia at the House of Grief.

Tweaked a camera shot in the dialogue with Wyll after Mizora’s initial visit.

Added new touches to account for new lines in the dialogue with the Echo of Amelyssan in the Murder Tribunal.

Players will no longer be blocked by a black visual artefact during conversation with Glut.

The Guardian Gate vision is no longer pitch black when the Myconid Sovereign reveals its reward to the player.

Lighting has been fixed for the Voice of the Absolute cinematic.

Minsc no longer disappears in the middle of dialogue.

Fixed a clipping issue between Gale’s arms and his clothing when he kneels.

Fixed issues with Nym Orlith’s hands.

Fixed the sitting angle for female dwarves and characters with the strong male body type (including half-orcs and dragonborns).

Fixed several camera shots in the dialogue with the monk’s amulet.

Tweaked an animation for male gnomes to avoid clipping when male halflings interact with the Helm of Balduran.

Fixed an animation loop that caused your character to pop when holding an amulet.

Removed a long pause in the dialogue with Astarion about his scars.

Karlach now draws her weapon a little more suavely in her recruitment dialogue.

Polished up the scene after the gith depart the Material Plane during the endgame.

Tweaked scene triggers for the dialogue at camp where Mizora reminds Wyll what he needs to do for her.

Moved the candles, plate, and hourglass on the altar to avoid clipping in a nighttime camp dialogue with Shadowheart.

Fixed a cut-off ceiling in Minsc’s dialogue in the Counting House.

Made sure you can see the altar behind Viconia in dialogue with her.

Tweaked camera shots across several dialogues, particularly in romance scenes.

Fixed the Emperor’s tentacles jittering in a certain camp dialog.

Fixed Wyll’s head popping in a dialogue near the endgame.

Fixed Lae’zel looking in an awkward direction in a dialogue near the endgame.

Fixed some awkward head positioning in a dialogue with Bering Gahorst in Wyrm’s Crossing.

Fixed dagger placement and a head direction in the first dialogue with Viconia.

Fixed an empty camera shot when talking to the worgs and goblins near the windmill in the Blighted Village while Wild Shaped.

Made characters’ heads turning feel less snappy in the dialogue with Thenar in Philgrave’s Mansion.

Healed Raphael’s broken fingers in the House of Hope – he must have been gesticulating too hard.

Cured Lae’zel of the jitters in one of the endgame cinematic dialogues.

Made companions face the squirrel properly when talking to it.

Fixed the mysterious artefact rotating by itself in Shadowheart’s hands. It may be mysterious but it’s certainly not followed around by a poltergeist.

Fixed it looking like you’re kissing the air in a romantic moment with Lae’zel at camp in Act II.

Fixed an issue where you’d step a bit too far forward when chatting to the goblins near the Worg Pens in the Goblin Camp, causing some funky camera shots.

Fixed strong body types blocking the camera in the scene with Voss by the Mountain Pass.

Fixed Thodric Shedeveer sometimes appearing out of his market stall during dialogues.

Fixed a certain statue looking like it’s been absolutely drenched in blood in a scene at night with Shadowheart.

Fixed hands clipping into the body when talking to Blades Bakstir in the Guildhall.

Prevented some of the convoy of the Absolute from stepping up onto invisible platforms when approaching the hut with the drider.

Fixed an issue where Sceleritas Fel’s hands could clip into each other during a scene when he orders you to commit an act of evil while he talks about cooking your dinner.

Added new scene staging in the Morphic Pool after you kill Gortash.

You will no longer be wearing a helmet during Volo’s sophisticated operation on you.

Fixed an issue where asking the bloated hyena what happened to it after failing an Arcana check in the dialogue resulted in the bursting scene triggering twice.

Made several improvements to the first dialogue you have with Baelen.

Fixed the pile of bodies showing up at the wrong time in the dialogue with the Strange Ox in the barn in Rivington.

Polished Orin’s animations in the dialogue with the Dark Urge at the Temple of Bhaal.

Fixed the Duergar Spore Servant’s appearance in dialogue not matching up with how he looks in-game. He’s now rightfully fungal.

Cleaned up jitters in the dialogue with Devella Fountainhead at Basilisk Gate.

Cleaned up jitters and strange-looking fingers in the dialogue with Clerk Zollerix at the Counting House.

Adjusted where characters are looking in Jaheira’s dialogue with Tate.

Fixed female elves clipping through the door of the barn with the ogre and the bugbear.

Added more detailed animations for the Spectator in the Underdark.

Adjusted the intro shot when you first enter the Astral Prism through the planecaster in Crèche Y’llek to account for dragonborn body types.

Polished the animation for when Dame Aylin brings Lorroakan down into a backbreaker.

Adjusted fade-ins to avoid the incubus starting the conversation standing in the House of Hope.

Fixed Thodric Shedeever standing behind his stall during gameplay but in front of it during his dialogue.

Fixed Lae’zel clipping in the dialogue with the zaith’isk in Crèche Y’llek.

Readjusted lip contact for dragonborns when kissing Astarion.

Polished the scene with Shadowheart on a lonely camp night when she steps in close to you.

Fixed Waldo Walnut’s head position in his dialogue in the Elfsong Tavern.

Fixed the nudity filters not working correctly on Haarlep.

Cleaned up some animations and clipping on female dwarves and gnomes in a dialogue with your Dream Visitor in the Astral Plane.

Fixed hand contact with the lyre in the Shadow-Cursed Lands if you fail a dialogue check.

Fixed jittering and an issue with where Dame Aylin is looking in her dialogue with Lorroakan at Sorcerous Sundries.

Fixed Ciara Blank’s awkward head position in the Lower City.

Adjusted an awkward head position on Bunt Chugley in the Lower City.

Fixed a trigger issue in the dialogue with Raphael in the House of Hope after the alarm goes off.

Fixed the cinematic of Minsc leaving the party ending prematurely.

Fixed some cameras to account better for shorter races.

Polished Karlach’s facial expressions in her recruitment dialogue.

Fixed several issues for female dragonborn body types when getting touchy-smoochy with Wyll in Act III.

Adjusted halflings’ legs so they don’t intersect when crossing over in the scene with Lae’zel at camp after the celebration.

Added explosion VFX in the dialogue with the Brewer.

Tweaked a camera in the scene with the Chosen in the Colony.

Fixed a sliding foot and fixed some cameras for small races in the dialogue where Sazza is caged in the Emerald Grove.

Fixed a head pop in the dialogue where Sazza is caged in the Emerald Grove.

Added a new camera to the dialogue with Harper Skywin after the drider ambush.

Fixed some broken tentacle animations and background characters not appearing in the right place in a cinematic dialogue at the Morphic Pool.

Fixed some animations for Lae’zel in the dialogue at night after the camp celebration.

Fixed clipping in a dialogue with Yafeu the djinni.

Fixed a disappearing character in a dialogue with Lorroakan in Sorcerous Sundries.

Fixed hugs clipping for taller players, Astarion jittering, and other issues in Astarion’s main Act II romance scene.

Adjusted the animations for dragonborn characters in the eye-removal scene with the hag.

Fixed some animations for large characters and humans when interacting with the wall in Moonrise Towers.

Added additional head animations for the Emperor’s tentacles and adjusted the mocap.

Fixed Lae’zel’s leg clipping into the bedroll in the camp scene with Gale in the secluded grove.

Fixed clipping in the camp scene with Lae’zel after the camp celebration for dragonborns.

Added custom animation for male mind flayer tentacles and tweaked the mocap in the dialogue with the Dream Visitor about Stelmane.

Smoothed the animation to reduce jitter in the dialogue with Jaheira about the events at Danthelon’s.”Fixed cinematic issues with some dialogues with animals. They will now temporarily remove your Wild Shape form for the duration of the dia

Toned down characters’ reactions to tossing food to the owlbear cub at camp.

Fixed several issues like pops, adjusted some cameras, and made sure there’s contact when kissing in Shadowheart’s main dialogue.

Fixed clipping in a dialogue with Karlach about her upgrade.

Fixed Karlach’s comment not playing if the dialogue with Nadira triggers automatically.

Fixed an offset camera when talking to Findal in the Emerald Grove.

Fixed Gauntlet Yeva floating about in her dialogue, plus other minor tweaks to cameras and head directions.

Made sure dialogues with the Counting House clerks and cashiers play in the right location.

Fixed a line that was cut too short when talking to Fezzerk by the windmill.

Fixed a camera issue in the dialogue with Aurelia in Cazador’s Palace.

Tweaked some mocap, removed jitters, and adjusted poses in the dialogue with Sharlz Molar.

Fixed a blocked camera, some jump cuts, and an animation in the dialogue with Karlach about Soul Coins at Moonrise Towers.

Added some fade-outs for Lae’zel’s dialogue after the endgame battle.

Fixed Lae’zel’s hair popping when she climbs the dragon in the endgame.

Fixed some frozen mocap on Malus Thorm.

Fixed Dame Aylin missing her wings and helmet in a dialogue in Sorcerous Sundries.

Fixed the lighting in a shot in the dialogue where you first use one of the tadpoles.

Fixed missing VFX for Minsc in the Lower City.

Oliver will no longer be visible in cutscenes after he walks off.

Fixed the door disappearing too soon in a camp scene with Gale.

Fixed facial expressions in a Lorroakan dialogue in Sorcerous Sundries.

Fixed the lighting in a Lorroakan dialogue in Sorcerous Sundries.

Made several touch-ups in the scene with the ogres at the Blighted Village.

Made several touch-ups when you talk to Orpheus before freeing him .

Fixed a camera when talking to Shadow-Whiskers in the circus at Wyrm’s Crossing.

Made fixes relating to carving onto Cazador’s back when resolving the Black Mass ritual.

More polish relating to Karlach cinematics.

Facial expression polish relating to certain Gondian Workers in the Steel Watch Foundry.

Fixed a voice line cutting off early when talking to Warrior Plagg at the Goblin Camp.

Fixed magical weapons casting powerful lighting on characters during cinematics.

Fixed a goblin floating up from a bent position in the chicken chase scene at the Goblin Camp.

Clipping fixes for Shadowheart in the Path of Darkness cinematic.

More polish relating to Karlach and Astarion romance cinematic.

Did a polish pass on Karlach’s first dialogue in the House of Hope.

Fixed pops and camera issues in the camp dialogue with Astarion after his bloodthirst goes too far.

Cleaned some jittery mocap in dialogues in the Elfsong Tavern and in Cazador’s Palace.

Fixed camera shots in the dialogue with Dolly Dolly Dolly.

Updated cameras for short races when interacting with the tentacle in the wall at Moonrise Towers.

Fixed some tentacle clipping and animations when talking to the Emperor.

Fixed where characters are looking in a dialogue in the Worg Pens.

Fixed some facial expressions in the dialogue that triggers if you attempt to progress through Act II without Ketheric’s Netherstone.

Fixed some emotions for Minthara when she says she’ll stay in the Shadow-Cursed Lands.

Fixed looping animations for Bernard and player characters.

Fixed Wyll sometimes missing from certain shots in the camp dialogue with Mizora.

Fixed head jitters and a kiss making no physical contact in a dialogue with Lae’zel.

Fixed Lae’zel popping in an endgame dialogue.

Fixed the skiff at the Morphic Pool moving sideways and unnaturally and fixed an empty shot where your character should appear.

Fixed Volo’s needle not appearing.

Fixed Lae’zel’s head popping in a dialogue about Vlaakith.

Fixed a pop and a blocked camera in Shadowheart’s dialogue in the endgame.

Fixed characters looking the wrong way at night with Minthara after the camp celebration.

Made minor adjustment to character positions when opening the barn with the ogre and the bugbear.

Fixed an issue in dialogue with Gale caused by uneven ground.

Fixed some clipping and head issues in a romance scene with Karlach.

Fixed some paddle hands and cleaned up the animation for Harper Donner at Last Light.

Fixed some animation pops in the dialogue with Steelclaw, the delightful Moonrise cat.

Fixed several issues like pops and clips in Gale’s recruitment dialogue.

Fixed Nettie’s branch clipping through her clothes.

Fixed some animations on short races when recruiting Gale.

Added some custom twists and turns for mind flayer tentacles.

Fixed some quirky elbows and mocap issues in the dialogue with Lacy Dancer.

Fixed an awkward shot of Orin in one of her reveals.