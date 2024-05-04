A Fan-Favorite Critical Role Player Just Rejoined the Campaign With an Emotional Reunion

The following article contains spoilers for Critical Role, Campaign 3, Episode 93.

Between Fresh Cut Grass’ explosive sacrifice and the Crown Keepers’ lethal return, Critical Role fans have been on quite the roller coaster amidst Bells Hells’ dismount from the Moon of Ill-Omen. A consolation prize to all this TTRPG bloodshed came at the end of Episode 93 when Robbie Daymond’s Dorian Storm finally reunited with his grieving friends.

Dorian Storm, the Air Genasi Bard behind such somber bangers as “The Ballad of Bertrand Bell”, was first introduced in Exandria Unlimited, a mini-campaign from Critical Role that aired between Campaign 2 and Campaign 3. Unlike previous guest player characters, Daymond went on to serve as a founding member of Campaign 3’s Bells Hells. He also stuck around for a prolonged stretch of the campaign’s initial adventure. This made it even harder for fans and players alike to part from Dorian in 2022 when he left to help his brother Cyrus out of a financial jam at the end of Episode 14.

Though regrouping with his original party, the Crown Keepers, Dorian never lost his status as a member of Bells Hells, with his memory evoked often by player characters and even in official Critical Role merch revolving around the adventuring party, such as Darrington Press’ Caper Cards game. Dungeon Master Matthew Mercer frequently alluded to Dorian’s departure as temporary, and fans grew ever eager to see that day arrive. Nearly two years after Daymond departed from Bells Hells, the long-awaited day finally arrived – though, off the heels of two party’s heartbreaking losses.

During the unprecedented Critical Role switcheroo in Episodes 92 and 93, the Crown Keepers battled their friend Opal, who had been corrupted by the Spider Queen. A combination of Opal’s merciful Suggestion and the death of Dorian’s brother during combat set the bard on a path back to the Bells Hells. Of course, when the long-anticipated reunion finally occurred, Bells Hells informed Dorian of their own loss of Fresh Cut Grass.

Bells Hells hasn’t met whatever new (or old) character Sam Riegel has cooked up off the heels of FCG’s death. However, it sounds like Dorian is sticking with this new iteration of the party until their story ends. Dorian’s arrival couldn’t be more perfectly timed for Bells Hells, weary adventurers desperately in need of allies and a friendly familiar face after the devastation on Ruidus. And, naturally, the blue boy’s fervent fanbase is ecstatic to see Bells Hells’ resident Bard back at the Critical Role table.

