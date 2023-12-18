What Critical Role’s Sam Riegel Won at the 2023 Emmys

Critical Role fans on social media may have noticed a celebratory spirit surrounding this year’s Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmys. Here’s what Exandria’s favorite Aeormaton, Sam Riegel, won at Saturday’s ceremony.

What Did Sam Riegel Win a 2023 Creative Arts Emmy For?

As with the entire Critical Role cast, Riegel’s a prolific voice actor who’s widely recognized for iconic characters such as Ace Attorney‘s Phoenix Wright and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Donatello. However, Riegel did not win his 2023 Emmy Award for a voice acting role, but rather in his position as a Voice Director on Disney+’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. Riegel took home the Emmy for Outstanding Voice Directing for an Animated Series for the animated Marvel program.

Diamond White, Fred Tatasciore, Libe Barer, Alfre Woodard, Sasheer Zamata, and Laurence Fishburne are among the Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur cast directed by Riegel. In addition to Outstanding Voice Directing for an Animated Series, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur earned four more awards during Saturday’s Children & Family’s Creative Arts Emmy ceremony. Prior to Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Riegel worked as a Voice Director and Dialogue Director on many hit projects, including Elena of Avalor, Sofia the First, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, and Rocket & Groot.

This Year’s Ceremony Marked Sam Riegel’s Second Emmy Win

Riegel’s Critical Role gas canteen can now be nestled on his shelf between two Emmy awards, as this year’s win for Outstanding Voice Directing marks the actor’s second recognition from the Television Academy. In 2018, Riegel earned his first Emmy for Outstanding Directing in an Animated Program for Danger & Eggs. Riegel’s work on Elena of Avalor and Imaginary Bitches earned him prior nominations, as did his role as Voice Director on Disney Channel’s Kiff, in which he was nominated against himself in this year’s Outstanding Voice Directing for an Animated Series race.

Critical Role fans have taken to social media to celebrate not only this year’s win but Riegel’s second Emmy-winning endeavor. Many Critters are looking forward to seeing how Riegel’s Emmy might be commemorated in a future ad read or Critical Role gag. Riegel, of course, is not the only Critical Role cast member with awards to boast. Prolific careers in voice acting and storytelling have earned the Critical Role cast a veritable dragon’s hoard of wins and nominations from ceremonies like Behind the Voice Actors Awards to The British Academy Film Awards.

With awards season in full swing, the entire list of this year’s Golden Globe nominees can be found here.