Take That! Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy Launches in 2024

Capcom Showcase 2023 just ended. It was pretty light on surprises, though the delay of Pragmata was one gamers did not want to hear. Thankfully, it wasn’t all bad news. Capcom announced Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, a collection of three Nintendo DS / 3DS titles that will be launching in 2024.

Here is the announcement trailer:

The three games featured in the collection are Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice. These aren’t just straight ports, either. Every title in the compendium has had its graphics recreated in full HD. There will be seven available language options: Japanese, English, French, German, Korean, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese. Voice recordings will be implemented, too! More information on the trilogy will be revealed by Capcom at a later date.

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy will launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows, and Steam sometime in 2024. Curiously, no PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X | S versions were announced, but the last-gen consoles are more than capable of handling these titles. Hopefully, some of these versions will incorporate voice commands. It just isn’t an Ace Attorney game without yelling “TAKE THAT!” or “OBJECTION!”

