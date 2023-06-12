Mega Man X DiVE Offline Announced by Capcom

The June 2023 Capcom Showcase has revealed Mega Man X DiVE Offline for PC via Steam and mobile via Android and iOS, and it will launch later in 2023. The game is exactly what it sounds like — an offline version of the game that is already available on PC and mobile.

If you aren’t familiar with the original Mega Man X DiVE, it has sidescrolling action gameplay like in the Mega Man X series, but you can equip and level up different gear and play as a ridiculous amount of different characters from across the entire Mega Man franchise. There are a lot of gacha elements to incentivize daily play and maybe to spend actual money, (X DiVE is otherwise free to play.) and of course, there is also online multiplayer. The game exists as two separate regional releases. There is an international release from original developer Capcom Taiwan, which is actually getting ready to end service this year, and there is a separate version for North America, Europe, Latin America, and South Korea handled by NebulaJoy, which plans to continue operating indefinitely.

The fact that the native Capcom Taiwan version is ending is probably the catalyst for Mega Man X DiVE Offline. If this release of the game can trim back the gacha elements and present a more appetizing path to unlocking its huge amount of content, it could be a pretty great time. Me personally, I almost never play anything at all on mobile, but I did play the Capcom Taiwan version of Mega Man X DiVE for a while on Android. It was a fun novelty for what it was.

Here is how Capcom describes the game, without any mention of pricing yet:

Jump into battle as the Maverick Hunter Mega Man X and an array of new and familiar faces from the Mega Man™ franchise, including Zero, Proto Man, Bass, Sigma, Axl, and MegaMan.EXE. Save the Deep Log by traversing over 900 playable stages, vanquishing fan-favorite bosses, powering up weapons, and unlocking more than 100 customizable characters. By taking part in a wide variety of quests, players can earn rewards to upgrade and customize characters to unlock even more quests! MEGA MAN X DiVE Offline provides players the opportunity to fully explore the Deep Log with rich content to enjoy offline.

Mega Man X DiVE Offline probably isn’t the new Mega Man game that a lot of fans wanted, (Maybe Mega Man Match is vaporware.) but it is something. And Mega Man fans are used to grasping at straws in the past decade.