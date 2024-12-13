The Last of Us Part II Remastered Coming to PC in April 2025

The Game Awards 2024 has been full of shocking announcements. What wasn’t surprising, though, was the reveal that The Last of Us Part II Remastered is coming to PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on April 3, 2025.

Here’s the official announcement from Naughty Dog. You can also see the game in motion below:

If you recall, The Last of Us Part II Remastered was originally released on the PlayStation 5 earlier this year, even though it seemed unnecessary because the PS4 version already ran at 60 fps on PS5. Regardless, it’s great to see the game on PC. Expect to see all the extra Remastered features available on the PS5 version, like the No Return roguelike mode, levels left on the cutting room floor featuring developer commentary called the Lost Levels, a Guitar Free Play mode, and more. The title will be newly optimized and enhanced for PC, but specifics on what this means will be revealed at a later date.

Coen Frauenfelder, PC Product Director at developer Nixxes, said: “We are honored and excited to be working closely together with Naughty Dog and Iron Galaxy on bringing The Last of Us Part II Remastered to PC. Our highly skilled and motivated team is working hard to make sure players have a great experience on PC. We’re combining our experience, in-house technology, and passion for this game series to deliver a scalable and high-performance port that players expect from us.”

You can already wishlist the game on Steam. Will anyone be triple dipping on The Last of Us Part II?

