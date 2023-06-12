Pragmata Gets a New Trailer Exclusively Dedicated to Telling You It’s Been Delayed

Is this a first? Capcom has created a new Pragmata teaser trailer to assure us that the game still exists but also to explicitly let us know that, no, we will not be playing it this year, because it has received another delay. In other words, Capcom has created a Pragmata delay trailer. The end of the video even comes with an apology and explanation message saying the team needs more time, which is usually information that would be delivered via a tweet at 10 a.m. on a Tuesday. So, kudos, Capcom. Kudos.

The teaser trailer has a little blonde girl named Diana nonchalantly writing a message that says, “Very sorry” to us, the waiting players, on a piece of paper. However, this plays out while a bunch of action and shooting rings all around her, comically. Then a brief sizzle reel of random cool action happens, and after that the trailer is done.

In effect, we don’t know more about Pragmata than we did at the start of this day, except that it will definitely not release in 2023. The game also still looks really pretty, and it will come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and PC… eventually. It was originally announced with an intention to launch in 2022.