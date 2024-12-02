Elton John Isn’t on Death’s Door, But His Health Is a Growing Concern

It’s always tough to see celebrities get older. They mean so much to so many, and seeing them start to age hurts the soul. However, taking a health situation and making it seem worse than it is doesn’t do anyone any favors, and that’s what’s happening with Elton John.

In September 2024, the music icon took to Instagram to announce that he had been dealing with a serious eye infection. “Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye,” he wrote. “I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye.”

Despite the massive change in his life, John remained positive and felt good about his recovery. Sadly, in the months since the announcement, things haven’t gotten much better. On December 1st, 2024, he attended the opening night of The Devil Wears Prada, a stage musical based on the popular movie starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, which he wrote the score for. Unfortunately, he told the audience he was unable to watch the performance.

“I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews because, as you know, I have lost my eyesight,” he said. “So it’s hard for me to see it, but I love to hear it and, boy, it sounded good tonight.”

Hearing that John was unable to watch the performance of a show he worked on broke a lot of fans’ hearts. “That is absolutely horrible. I love Elton John,” said one X user. “Your Song is one of my all time favorites. I hope he’s ok.”

Unfortunately, while many have come to John’s virtual side, there are those who would rather profit off of his pain than be honest. There are countless posts all over the Internet claiming that the artist doesn’t have long left. That’s categorically false; while John is surely having to adjust to life without being able to see out of both of his eyes, he’s still in good health otherwise.

Of course, there was an instance in the past when John had a life-threatening illness. In 2017, he contracted an infection in South America after undergoing a procedure to remove his prostate after being diagnosed with cancer.

“I didn’t really know how close to death I was,” he told Today. “I was ill because I kept saying, ‘Please let me get well. I want to see my kids.’ But I had tubes coming out of every part of my body, and it took me seven weeks to recover from that when I went home.”

John did recover, though, and he’s fighting the good fight again as he deals with the complications from his eye infection. Thankfully, he has his family by his side, including his husband, David, who he thanked while speaking to the audience on the opening night of The Devil Wears Prada.

