This Thanksgiving Photo of Bruce Willis Is Truly Heartwarming

Back in 2022, Hollywood actor Bruce Willis retired from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis, which later got revised to frontotemporal dementia (FTD) the following year. While Willis is still very much alive, his health is clearly in decline.

With all that in mind, though, it’s been heartwarming to see his daughters rally around him, as shown in their photos on Instagram. In particular, Tallulah Willis has taken to Instagram with a photo of Willis and his two daughters on Thanksgiving Day, which you can check out down below.

This isn’t the first time his family members have posted pictures of him on social media of course. Tallulah Willis’ profile features quite a few photos of Willis himself, both from early on in his acting career and in the present-day.

Over on Reddit, there’s been nothing but an outpour of positivity and encouragement from fans. There’s a lot of love for Willis, as fans point out that when kids continue to maintain their connection with their parents even as adults who have moved out, it’s clear that their parents probably had a positive impact on their lives, encouraging them to keep in contact.

There’s also a lot of sympathy for Willis’ condition, with one commenter stating, “Dementia is horrible. These pictures are lovely. They’re both physically affectionate with him, which is something that must make him happy. They seem like a very solid family and it’s actually quite nice that they’re so open about their family’s struggles and how difficult it can be.”

On the flip side, however, there are some commenters that have mentioned that they’re not entirely sure they like seeing these pictures of the actor. While they are happy that the family is able to celebrate the holidays together, they’re not sure if they would be comfortable with their own kids posting pictures of them in a vulnerable state.

“Part of me doesn’t like seeing these pictures of Bruce Willis, though,” says one commenter, “I feel like I would be uncomfortable if my children posted me online like this in a vulnerable state. I wonder how he would feel about his struggles being shared so publicly. I definitely could be projecting my feelings, though.”

At the time of writing, there’s no reliable cure or treatment for FTD, which means that it’s unlikely we’ll ever see Willis return to acting again. His last movie was Assassin, released back in 2023, though he’s probably best known for his lead roles in classics like The Sixth Sense and Die Hard.

