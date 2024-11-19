No, Bruce Willis Isn’t Dead, but He’s Not Healthy

Bruce Willis has been dealing with declining health for some time, which explains the many searches about his death. However, his health only led to his retirement before he was finally diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

While FTD can lead to death, it’s not fatal on its own. Most people with FTD live six to eight years after a diagnosis, but some live longer. Most causes of death for those suffering from FTD is pneumonia. Bruce Willis is okay and alive, just retired and enjoying his time.

Bruce Willis’ family initially thought the actor’s early dementia symptoms were a childhood stutter returning. This delayed any kind of diagnosis, but even his wife, Emma Heming Willis, was sure that her husband’s acting classes had helped him overcome his stutter. These same classes helped lead to his successful acting career.

In March 2022, Willis retired from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. This was later revised to a diagnosis of FTD in February 2023. FTD is a neurodegenerative disease affecting the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, resulting in various symptoms, including behavioral changes, emotional difficulties, communication problems, and physical limitations.

Willis’ wife has been open about the challenges of this progressive and terminal illness on Instagram. She’s even ended up in People Magazine as a woman changing the world.

Unfortunately, due to the lack of treatments and cure for FTD, it is unlikely that Willis will ever return to acting. His career blew up after he played John McClain in Die Hard (1988), but his last movie was Assassin in 2023. It seems like that’s where it will end for him as an actor.

Still, that doesn’t mean his time in Hollywood will be over entirely. He is still a big name and can lend his hand in a cameo, play himself, or give his opinions. While he is taking time for himself, it doesn’t mean the actor is gone forever, but we wish him well.

