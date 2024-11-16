The Viewers Lost Tyson Vs Paul Netflix Stream

The Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight ended with a victory on Paul’s side, but this doesn’t feel like a fight that can be contested. This is not because of the winner but because it didn’t feel like much of a fight.

The fight leading up to the main card event, Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano, was exciting and intense. It was a boxing match that would make any mind return to the days when boxing was about knockouts and not just points. Unfortunately, the opposite could be said for Tyson vs Paul.

The first round started promising, but Paul looked legitimately scared and moved back with quickness when Tyson threw punches. However, after the first two rounds, nothing happened. For the rest of the match, it was as if Tyson didn’t want to fight. He stood around in defense, biting his glove as if trying to control his own temper.

Paul was no better, barely throwing punches, dancing around the ring, and trying to mock Tyson. He came in, threw a jab or two, then moved back. This was a main event where even the crowd barely made any noise as they waited for something to happen, and it never did.

There will likely be canned cheers and noise added, but those of us who watched it live can attest to how quiet it was. When the crowd did cheer, it was a reminder of the quietness before. While there was a lot of difficulty streaming the fight on the television Netflix App, those who were able to watch saw a disappointing turnout. The fans lost this fight because we expected a real fight, not two people waiting around for 16 minutes.

The two literally stopped fighting when there were ten seconds left. Jake bowed, and Tyson made a similar gesture. There was no passion in that ring—the fighters didn’t even bleed.

This all gets clearer when you discover how much they were set to make. Mike Tyson has an estimated net worth of $10 million but made $20 million from the fight. Tyson has gone on record to say his legacy is nothing and feels like he bled for garbage. He didn’t bleed in this fight, but he certainly sweat for a good chunk of change. Jake Paul earned $40 million from fighting Tyson, and the viewers lost about thirty minutes of their time from what felt like a very boring fight put on streaming.

None of this has tarnished Tyson’s legacy, even with the lack of a show he put on. It shows what a smart financial decision he made and that maybe the fans should think twice about how real these fights are.

