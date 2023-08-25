Baldur’s Gate 3’s First Patch Notes Are So Long They Exceed Steam’s Text Limit

The first patch for Baldur’s Gate 3 is officially here — and there are so many fixes the patch notes exceed Steam’s character limit.

According to Larian Studios, the developer behind Baldur’s Gate 3, the first patch fixes more than 1,000 bugs in addition to other issues, such as balancing and flow problems. Common problems like NPCs spotting players when they shouldn’t, items defying gravity, and the end of Shadowheart’s romance not triggering properly are also among those fixed. And of course, Larian Studios has addressed the biggest problem for all you short kings out there by adding “better kissing contact for short races.” When listed together, the notes for all of these fixes exceed Steam’s text limit, causing Larian Studios to list a longer version of the patch notes on its website.

Patch #1 is now live for Baldur's Gate 3, addressing over 1000 bugs, glitches, and blockers. An update so large it actually exceeded Steam's text limit, read more: https://t.co/NYIQqw4Wid pic.twitter.com/AqvNydI8sm — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) August 25, 2023

Larian Studios also mentioned a second patch is coming soon with additional performances improvements. Additionally, the company revealed a few fun stats about choices players made when creating their characters in the RPG. The patch notes say players have put over 200,000,000 hours into Baldur’s Gate 3, which is more than 22,000 years. Paladins and Sorcerers, respectively, are the most popular classes, while Clerics are the least. Finally, Human, Elves and Half-Elves are the most popular races. Sadly, Dwarves, Gnomes, Githyanki, and Halflings aren’t being picked as much as other races. However, here’s to hoping the improvement of short-character-kissing will improve those numbers.

In general, the fact Larian Studios has been working so hard to get various Baldur’s Gate 3 issues patches is wonderful. I’ve played so many games in my life that just don’t have that kind of support, and so many of the Dungeons & Dragons based video games I love remained in rough shape for years. Also, the fact the first patch notes for Baldur’s Gate 3 exceed Steam’s text limit is genuinely very funny. That’s an absolute chef’s kiss on top of something already nice.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available now on PC. The game arrives on PlayStation 5 on Sept. 6 and later this year on Xbox Series X/S, though without split-screen coop on the Series S.