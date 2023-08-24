Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox Coming Later in 2023 After Issues with Series S Version

Larian Studios has confirmed that Baldur’s Gate 3 is still on track to launch on Xbox Series X | S sometime this year, but there will be a few drawbacks. Studio head Swen Vincke revealed the news on X, saying that he spoke with Xbox’s Phil Spencer about “a solution that allows us to bring Baldur’s Gate 3 to Xbox players this year still, something we’ve been working towards for quite some time.” However, there are a few caveats for players on Xbox Series S.

Super happy to confirm that after meeting @XboxP3 yesterday, we’ve found a solution that allows us to bring Baldur’s Gate 3 to Xbox players this year still, something we’ve been working towards for quite some time. — Swen Vincke @where? (@LarAtLarian) August 24, 2023

“All improvements will be there, with split-screen coop on Series X,” Vincke said in a follow-up post about Baldur’s Gate 3. “Series S will not feature split-screen coop, but will also include cross-save progression between Steam and Xbox Series.”

Larian released Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC last month, with PlayStation 5 versions set to follow on September 6. Its release has been celebrated by nearly all who have gotten their hands on its ambitious Dungeons & Dragons RPG gameplay, but not everyone has been able to get in on the fun. In February, the studio announced that Baldur’s Gate 3’s Xbox development was facing technical difficulties. At the time, Larian blamed issues with split-screen support as the cause for the delay. While it appears that was true, it seems the issue is related to split-screen performance on Xbox Series S, specifically.

“We’ve had an Xbox version of Baldur’s Gate 3 in the works for some time, but we have run into some technical issues – particularly with split-screen co-op,” a Larian representative said at the time. “We are still working on an Xbox version of BG3, but we’re not yet confident enough to announce it. We don’t like announcing anything until we’re ready, because we don’t want to get people’s hopes up until we’re sure we can deliver.”

It seems Larian is at least confident enough to confirm that Baldur’s Gate 3 will come to Xbox later this year. When exactly the launch will happen remains to be seen, so be sure to stay tuned for updates.