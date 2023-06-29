Baldur’s Gate 3 Release Date Pushed Forward on PC, Back on PS5

The release date of Baldur’s Gate 3 has been pushed forward on PC and delayed ever so slightly on PlayStation 5. Larian Studios explained in a community update post that Baldur’s Gate 3 will now launch on August 3, 2023 on PC and on September 6, 2023 on PS5. (The release date of an Xbox Series X version continues to be TBD, and the same is true of the Mac version.) The release date was previously set for August 31, so PC players get to jump on it four weeks sooner (more time to play before Starfield hits), while PS5 players are getting it a week later.

The reason why the Baldur’s Gate 3 PS5 release date has been pushed a week further out is so that Larian has the time it needs to get that version running at 60 FPS as intended. As for the Xbox version, “We’re optimistic about Baldur’s Gate 3 on the Xbox Series X, but in order to announce and release the game on Xbox, we need to ensure that the game is performing without compromise across the entire Xbox X|S ecosystem, in multiplayer and with split-screen.” Larian will “release it when it’s ready.”

Otherwise, this new community update reads like a victory lap, just detailing the huge amount of content that will be in Baldur’s Gate 3 when it launches in full: 11 races, 31 subraces, a level cap of 12, 174 hours of cinematics (what the heck?), 12 classes, 46 subclasses, six Origin characters, four Companion characters, 37 feats, more than 600 player spells and sub-spells, three difficulty levels, and an approximately 2 million-word script subtitled in 13 languages. The game has been in development for nearly six years, and on paper, it sounds like that time was well spent.

Look forward to Baldur’s Gate 3 on its new release date of August 3, 2023 on PC or September 6, 2023 on PS5.