Divinity: Original Sin Sequel Will Happen, but Larian Wants to Take a Break After Baldur’s Gate III

Baldur’s Gate III developer Larian Studios wants to make what could be Divinity: Original Sin 3, but we won’t see it revealed for a very long time. Studio head Swen Vincke spoke on the potential for another entry in the acclaimed tactical, turn-based RPG franchise during an interview with IGN. He said that Larian will absolutely be revisiting the world of Divinity, but for now, the team is all in on what it’s making with Baldur’s Gate III, which won’t be out for PC until August and PlayStation 5 in September. Even then, the studio won’t be diving right back into a new project.

“It’s (Divinity: Original Sin) our own universe we built, so we’re definitely gonna get back there at some point,” Vincke said. “We will get back there at some point. We’ll first finish this one (Baldur’s Gate III) now, and then take a break, because we will need to refresh ourselves creatively also.”

Vincke continued, expanding on the effort that has gone into making Baldur’s Gate III: “You’re seeing 400 developers putting their heart and souls into this. You’re getting the best of them and their craft into this game. And so, I can tell you, it’s quite a thing.”

Larian’s first step into the world of Divinity started in the early 2000s and continued with relatively regular releases through the late 2010s. However, the studio has had its hands full with its own take on the Dungeons & Dragons universe with Baldur’s Gate III, which was announced in 2019. It eventually came to early access in 2020 and has been in the early development period since.

Early access will finally come to an end when Baldur’s Gate III launches for PC on August 3, 2023, with the PS5 version set to follow a month later on September 6. An Xbox version is also in development but has no release date yet. After that, it could be years before we hear about a potential Divinity: Original Sin 3.