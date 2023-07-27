NewsVideo Games

Divinity: Original Sin Sequel Will Happen, but Larian Wants to Take a Break After Baldur’s Gate III

By
0
Divinity: Original Sin 3 will happen after Larian Studios takes a break from finishing Baldur's Gate III

Baldur’s Gate III developer Larian Studios wants to make what could be Divinity: Original Sin 3, but we won’t see it revealed for a very long time. Studio head Swen Vincke spoke on the potential for another entry in the acclaimed tactical, turn-based RPG franchise during an interview with IGN. He said that Larian will absolutely be revisiting the world of Divinity, but for now, the team is all in on what it’s making with Baldur’s Gate III, which won’t be out for PC until August and PlayStation 5 in September. Even then, the studio won’t be diving right back into a new project.

“It’s (Divinity: Original Sin) our own universe we built, so we’re definitely gonna get back there at some point,” Vincke said. “We will get back there at some point. We’ll first finish this one (Baldur’s Gate III) now, and then take a break, because we will need to refresh ourselves creatively also.”

Vincke continued, expanding on the effort that has gone into making Baldur’s Gate III: “You’re seeing 400 developers putting their heart and souls into this. You’re getting the best of them and their craft into this game. And so, I can tell you, it’s quite a thing.”

Larian’s first step into the world of Divinity started in the early 2000s and continued with relatively regular releases through the late 2010s. However, the studio has had its hands full with its own take on the Dungeons & Dragons universe with Baldur’s Gate III, which was announced in 2019. It eventually came to early access in 2020 and has been in the early development period since.

Early access will finally come to an end when Baldur’s Gate III launches for PC on August 3, 2023, with the PS5 version set to follow a month later on September 6. An Xbox version is also in development but has no release date yet. After that, it could be years before we hear about a potential Divinity: Original Sin 3.

About the author

Michael Cripe
Michael joined The Escapist team back in 2019 as a news reporter but has been covering games, movies, TV, and music since 2015. Most of his time is spent on the news team, but you’ll definitely see his name pop up in the opinion and interview sections from time to time. From the most obscure indie games to the industry’s AAA juggernauts, there’s nothing Michael isn’t interested in digging into. The vast majority of Michael’s work can be found at The Escapist, but his bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism has led him to other sites like OnlySP, Gameranx, and Kansas City’s The Pitch. When he’s not writing, Michael is probably playing Super Mario Sunshine, Dead Space, or The Binding of Isaac. If you’d like to connect and talk about the latest in pop-culture, you can follow Michael on Twitter (@MikeCripe), Instagram (mike_cripe), or LinkedIn if that’s your thing, I guess.
More Stories by Michael Cripe