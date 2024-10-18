10 Best Transport Pals in Palworld – Transporting Work Pals, Ranked

When it comes to getting things done in Palworld, some Pals are more efficient than others. If you’re trying to move things around your base quickly, you’ll want to pick the best transport Pals for the job. That’s where our guide to the best transport Pals in Palworld comes in.

The Best Transport Pals in Palworld, Ranked

There are many Pals who can transport items, which sometimes makes it tricky to decide which ones you should set to the task. Provided you keep them happy, these are the best transport Pals in Palworld.

10. Cattiva

Image via PocketPair

Cattiva is one of the better early-game transporting Pals, as it can be quite a hard worker. You’ll need one with the right temperament, or else they’re prone to depression and will stop working.

Eventually, you’ll want to swap up for some higher-level pals, but if you’re early in the game or just building up a second base, Cattiva can get the transporting job done.

9. Tanzee

Image via PocketPair

Tanzee is perhaps the best early-game transport Pal in Palworld. It moves relatively quickly and will generally stay on task, moving items from point A to point B effectively enough for early on in the game or with a new base location.

Much like Cattiva, you’ll likely move on from using Tanzee as you acquire higher-level transport Pals, but it’ll give you a solid start.

8. Katress

Image via PocketPair

Aside from giving immaculate witchy vibes, Katress is also quite solid with the transporting work task in Palworld.

This Pal is relatively easy to come by in early to mid-gameplay but has a higher base transporting skill than super-early-game Pals like Tanzee. Some players stand by Katress even as a later-game transport Pal as it tends to move around the base more freely than larger Pals that still have a tendency to get stuck.

7. Mossandra

Image via PocketPair

Mossandra typically starts with Level 3 Work Suitability for transporting, making it a good choice for transporting heavier loads.

That said, it’s not the speediest Pal, and it does have quite a few other skills that might be a better use of this Pal.

6. Quivern

Image via PocketPair

Quivern has two things going for it – it’s super cute and has a base transporting skill of Level 3. This makes it a favorite for players who want to see an adorable Pal hard at work transporting items around the base.

That said, it’s a bigger Pal, which can sometimes run into issues with getting stuck at the base. When it works, it works well.

5. Wumpo

Image via PocketPair

The jury is very much mixed when it comes to Wumpo as a transport Pal. It has one of the higher base transport suitabilities in the game at Level 4, meaning it’s nearly unmatched for pure carry weight.

However, it’s also big and relatively slow, meaning it will take some time to haul those larger loads. If you’re going for the Wumpo transport game, make sure your storage is near what you’d like it to transport.

4. Ragnahawk

Image via PocketPair

This Pal has two main jobs when at base – kindling or transporting. It’s got a Level 3 transporting skill, letting it easily move larger items.

Ragnahawk is also nimble, making it a more efficient transport Pal than slower ones like Wumpo. That said, it’s best utilized as a flying mount in the game, so you’ll want to have multiples if you plan on leaving one behind at the base.

3. Helzephyr

Image via PocketPair

Another Level 3 transporting Pal, Helzephyr can be useful for transport as it has no other work suitability. That means it’s far less likely to get distracted by other available tasks and will keep at transporting so long as there are items that need to be moved.

That said, this is one of the Pals that can tend to glitch out and get stuck, so you’ll want to keep a close eye on its workflow to reset it if necessary.

2. Killamari

Image via PocketPair

Many Palworld fans swear by this small and nimble Pal as a transport superstar. Its size and speed make it less likely to get stuck than other Pals, and it has a Level 3 transport skill.

Killamari can also use the gathering skill, letting it harvest items to keep things moving if you run out of items to transport. You can certainly do worse than a base full of Killamari to transport items.

1. Anubis

Image via PocketPair

Anubis is a fan-favorite Pal all around, and many swear by it as the top transporting Pal in Palworld. It may only come with a Level 2 base transport skill, but it’s one of the fastest Pals that can transport items.

If you’re trying to move things quickly, you want Anubis on the job – just pair it with a higher-level transport Pal like Killamari or Wumpo if you have some heavier things that need to be moved.

And those are the 10 best transport Pals in Palworld.

Palworld is available now on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

