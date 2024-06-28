Palworld World Settings, Explained

Palworld lets players explore the Palpagos Islands to their hearts content. But you can also change the settings of that world to suit your preference. Here’s what the world settings do in Palworld.

What Do the World Settings Do in Palworld? Explained

When you start a brand-new server in Palworld you’ll have the option to curate almost everything about it to your preference with world settings. But knowing what each setting does is essential.

In general, 1 will equal the default in the game, .5 will reduce the amount, and 2 will double the amount.

Day Time Speed – how fast the day passes. 1 = default .5 = half speed 2 = double speed

Experience Rate – how fast you gain experience. 1 = default .5 = half experience gain 2 = double experience gain

Pal Capture Rate – how easy it is to capture a Pal. 1 = default .5 = Twice as hard 2 = Twice as easy

Pal Appearance Rate – How often Pals will spawn in an area 1 = default .5 = Pal spawns will be half 2 = Pal spawns will be doubled

Damage From Pals Multiplier – how much damage you take from wild Pals 1 = default .5 = Pals deal half damage 2 = Pals deal double the damage

Damage To Pals Multiplier – how much damage you do to wild Pals 1 = default .5 = Your Pals deal half damage 2 = Your Pals deal double the damage

Pals Hunger Depletion Rate – how often your Pals need to eat 1 = default .5 = Pals get hungry at half the rate 2 = Pals get hungry twice as fast

Pal Stamina Reduction Rate – how quickly your Pals lose stamina 1 = default .5 = Pals run out of stamina at half the rate 2 = Pals run out of stamina twice as fast

Pal Automatic HP Regeneration Rate – how fast Pal health regenerates 1 = default .5 = Regenerate health at half the normal rate 2 = Pals double the rate that they heal

Pal Sleep Health Regeneration Rate – how fast Pals recover in the Pal Box 1 = default .5 = Pals heal at half the rate while stored 2 = Pals heal twice as quickly while stored

Damage From Player Multiplier – how much damage a Player character deals 1 = default .5 = Player deals half the damage 2 = Player deal double the damage

Damage to Player Multiplier – how much damage a Player takes 1 = default .5 = Player receives half damage 2 = Player deals double the damage

Player Hunger Depletion Rate – how often Players need to eat 1 = default .5 = Player get hungry at half the rate 2 = Player get hungry twice as fast

Player Stamina Reduction Rate – how quickly Players lose stamina 1 = default .5 = Players run out of stamina at half the rate 2 = Players run out of stamina twice as fast

Player Automatic HP Regeneration Rate – how fast Player health regenerates 1 = default .5 = Regenerate health at half the normal rate 2 = Player double the rate that they heal

Player Sleep Health Regeneration Rate – how fast Players recover while sleeping 1 = default .5 = Player heal at half the rate while sleeping 2 = Player heal twice as quickly while sleeping

Damage to Structure Multiplier – Base building objects incoming damage multiplier 1 = default .5 = Player base buildings take half damage 2 = Player base buildings take double the damage

Structure Deterioration Rate – how fast base buildings and objects lose durability over time 1 = default .5 = Buildings deteriorate half as fast 2 = Buildings deteriorate twice as fast

Gatherable Items Multiplier – Gatherable item group spawn multiplier 1 = default .5 = Gatherable items yield half as many resources 2 = Gatherable items yield twice as many resources

Gatherable Objects HP Multiplier – how much health a gatherable node has 1 = default .5 = Gatherable nodes take half as many swings to gather from 2 = Gatherable nodes take twice as many swings to harvest from

Dropped Item Multiplier – how much loot is dropped by Pals and enemies 1 = default .5 = Pals and enemies drop half as much loot 2 = Pals and enemies twice as much loot

Time to Incubate Eggs – how long it takes eggs to hatch 1 = default 0 = Eggs hatch immediately 72 = Eggs take 72 hours to hatch



Adjusting Palworld’s world settings can make the game significantly easier or harder, depending on your choices. Increasing Pal spawns can make it easier to farm the rare material crude oil from Kikits, for example. Or you can increase how many meteorite fragments you get from the meteor shower events.

Palworld is available now.

