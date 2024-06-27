How To Get Crude Oil in Palworld

As you get to Palword‘s endgame, nothing’s more valuable than crude oil. Here’s how to swim in that black gold and find all the crude oil you need in Palworld.

Recommended Videos

How To Farm Crude Oil Fast in Palworld

With the addition of the Sakurajima update, one Palworld resource has proven to be the most coveted. And that’s crude oil. This black liquid gold is as rare as it is essential for the best items in the game, from the armor you wear to the flamethrowers you kill with.

There are four ways to get Crude Oil in Palworld.

Killing or catching Kikit or Sootseer

Tapping oil fields

Sieging the oil rig

Looting supply drops

Obtaining Crude Oil From Pals

Kikits and Sootseer are Pals exclusive to Sakurajima Island. Kikits can be found on the northern and southern banks, where the island is at its sandiest, while Sootseer can only be found at night in the cemetery near the Sakura shrine. Both Pals will drop between one and three Crude Oil upon death, making them a slow but not ineffective way to get Crude Oil.

Tapping Oil Fields

The second, and likely best, way to get Crude Oil in Palworld is by tapping oil fields. Oil fields can be found throughout the map but are most common in deserts or barren fields. Sakurajima Island is absolutely rife with them. But tapping an oil field isn’t easy. You’ll need ample resources and plenty of electric Pals to make it work.

To tap an oil field for its Crude Oil, you’ll first need to unlock the Crude Oil Extractor, which can be done at level 50 in the Technology menu. Then, you’ll need electricity to run it. I highly recommend building the Large Generator in the Ancient Technology column, as a standard Pylon won’t do the trick. Then, you’ll need at least two electric Pals with an electricity-generation rating of at least three. Helzephyr Lux, which can be found on the northern side of Sakurajima Island, fits the bill. After you have these two components set up, you’ll be able to slowly extract Crude Oil from the oil field. But it’s painstaking and tedious.

Sieging the Oil Rig

Your third option for Crude Oil in Palworld is to siege the oil rig. The oil rig can be found in the ocean on the far southeast side of the map. But the oil rig is a stronghold heavily protected by anti-air missiles, dozens of Syndicates, and plenty of firepower. Be very, very prepared before you tackle it. But if you make it through successfully, you can expect to walk away with around 200 Crude Oil.

Looting Supply Drops for Crude Oil

Your final option for nabbing some of Palworld‘s Crude Oil is supply drops. Supply drops can have 30-50 Crude Oil within, but supply drops happen rarely, perhaps two or three times a day in real life. That’s a lot of dedicated play time, so any of the other options are a better choice.

Palworld Sakurajima update is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy