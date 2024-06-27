How to Catch Kikit in Palworld

Kitkit is an adorable Ground-type Pal that might elude you, as it can only be found on one island. Here’s how to find Kikit in Palworld.

Recommended Videos

Kikit’s Location and How to Catch It in Palworld

Kikit is the definition of a Ground-type Pal in Palworld, so you likely already know what biome it primarily spawns in. However, unlike many other Ground-types in the game, Kikit is exclusive to the desert areas of Sakurajima Island. Sakurajima features a desert on both its north and south sides, and Kikit appears in both areas. You can see all of its spawn points on the map screenshot below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can reach Sakurajima Island by flying or swimming from Forgotten Island. But if you’re thinking about venturing into the deserts on Sakurajima, you need to check off a couple of boxes first. For starters, Sakurajima Island only contains Pals betwee levels 40 and 50, so if you’re not around level 40 yet, you likely don’t want to visit the island. You can use Training Manuals to help you quickly reach that level, though.

With Kikit specifically, you can usually find it in a pack of two or three. When you do find a Kikit, it will likely start rolling away from you. Kikit’s roll is pretty fast, meaning you might need a mount to catch up to it.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Kikit’s Stats in Palworld

If you’re thinking about catching Kikit, or how it can fit into your team, you can view all of its important stats in Palworld below:

Partner Skill : Rollin’ Full Oil (While in a team, Kikit helps carry supplies, decreasing the weight of Crude Oil in a player’s inventory.)

: Rollin’ Full Oil (While in a team, Kikit helps carry supplies, decreasing the weight of Crude Oil in a player’s inventory.) Element : Ground

: Ground Work Suitability : Mining Level 1

: Mining Level 1 Possible Drops: Leather, Bone, Crude Oil

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you capture or kill Kikit, you have a chance to earn Crude Oil, which is one of the new materials in the DLC. This is a rare material unless you have a Crude Oil Extractor, so farming Kikit could be a great way to get Crude Oil and make Plasteel, and an assortment of late game weapons.

Palworld’s Sakurajima update is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy