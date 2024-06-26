Training Manuals will increase the level of your Pals, giving them a quick boost. Here’s how to get and use Training Manuals in Palworld.

How to Find Training Manuals in Palworld

While the traditional XP system is the best way to level up your Pals, you can also utilize Training Manuals. These are items that you can give to Pals and in return, they gain varying amounts of XP, depending on what kind of manual you use.

There are several different kinds of ways you can acquire Training Manuals, and a couple of new methods were added in the new Sakurajima DLC. I discovered both (L) and (XL) Training Manuals are prevalent on Sakurajima Island, so head over there if you’re looking to reach the new level cap of 55 for your Pals in Palworld.

You can see both the old and new ways of getting Training Manuals below:

Opening Treasure Chests : All chests work for this method, but chests in dungeons have the highest chance of giving you a Training Manual. Also, the new Oil Rig Stronghold in the Sakurajima DLC has a plethora of chests that nearly all have Training Manuals.

: All chests work for this method, but chests in dungeons have the highest chance of giving you a Training Manual. Also, the new Oil Rig Stronghold in the Sakurajima DLC has a plethora of chests that nearly all have Training Manuals. Defeating Raid Bosses : Raid bosses such as Bellanoir have a chance to drop Training Manuals.

: Raid bosses such as Bellanoir have a chance to drop Training Manuals. Kill High-Level NPCs : Some NPCs, such as the Pal Genetic Researchers, have the chance to drop Training Manuals.

: Some NPCs, such as the Pal Genetic Researchers, have the chance to drop Training Manuals. Capturing or Killing Mimog: The final way to obtain a Training Manual is to capture or kill Mimog. Mimog is a slippery Pal that can be found all over the map. It disguises itself as a treasure chest and runs away quickly when you try to attack or capture it. Mimog has a decent chance to drop a Training Manual (XL), but it won’t happen every time.

How to Use a Training Manual in Palworld

There are four types of Training Manuals in Palworld: (S), (M), (L) and (XL). In the Sakurajima DLC, the last two types have become more common and reward the most XP.

To use either version of the Training Manual, click on the item in your inventory and then select what Pal you want to level up. If you have more than one Training Manual, you can keep clicking on a Pal to use multiple Training Manuals. However, if you want to use a Training Manual on another Pal, you have to exit and repeat the process again, this time clicking on the new Pal you want to level up.

Palworld is available now.

