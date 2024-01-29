When it comes to moving around the map, you might as well fly around in style. Here are the fastest flying mounts in Palworld, ranked.

Recommended Videos

Fastest Flying Mounts in Palworld, Ranked

While there are many ways to traverse the environment in Palworld, nothing is more efficient than taking to the skies and soaring above the hills and valleys. Man-winged Pals can serve as a flying mount, but not all creatures are created equal. Certain Pals are just better at soaring through the air than others, so rather than wasting your time capturing critters that don’t efficiently bend to your will, focus on searching for catching the fastest of the fast.

5. Suzaka

Probably one of my personal favorite Pals, Suzaka is a fearsome firebird that not only streaks across the sky but helps in combat with some decent buffs. With a standard movement speed of 850, this Pal also boasts a ride sprint stat of 1100, meaning nothing will be able to catch up if, for some reason, it decides to chase the human with several guns mounted atop a flaming beast. While riding upon its back, all Fire-type attacks deal additional damage, meaning that with a decent team composition that takes advantage of that bonus, you’ll be able to dish out plenty of heat.

Related: Palworld Already Has a Pokémon Mod – And It Looks as Great as It Sounds

To catch Suzaka, one of the fastest flying mounts in Palworld, you’ll want to explore the arid desert biome in the northeast quadrant of the map. While you’ll likely stumble on a few as they roam about the sands, you can also encounter and fight a particularly tough Lvl. 45 Suzaka as a Field Alpha Boss if you spend enough time looking around the place.

4. Shadowbeak

A remarkably badass Pal in terms of its aesthetics, Shadowbeak is faster than Suzaka, but not by much. While its standard speed is also 850, its ride sprint stat is 1200, meaning that it’ll just beat the aforementioned Pal in a race. Shadowbeal does come with a different buff ability, though, granting all Dark-type attacks a damage boost while the player is mounted on it. Situational, sure, but much like Suzaka, it could be put to excellent use when paired with the right team.

To capture Shadowbeak, you’ll need to go a bit out of your way, specifically the No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary in the most northeasterly part of the map. Alternatively, you can also breed your own Shadowbeak by crossing an Astegon with a Kitsun, but since both of those are relatively high-level finds, you’re just as likely to encounter and catch one yourself if you go exploring in the Wildlife Sanctuary.

3. Faleris

From this point on, we’re getting into the speediest Pals in the whole game, so you better make sure you strap in. Faleris has a standard run speed of 1000, but once you pop a saddle on it and take to the clouds, you’ll be soaring with a speed of 1400. Coupled with this speed, players gain an additional Partner Skill in the form of Scorching Predator, which causes defeated Ice-type Pals to drop more items. Granted, given the massive variety of Pals in Palworld, making this work with any kind of consistency will be tough, but at the same time, a savvy trainer could put it to good use by farming some of the snowy regions.

Related: Can You Change Passive Skills in Palworld?

If you want to add Faleris to your squad of Pals, you’ll once again need to head to Wildlife Sanctuary No. 3, the home of most of Palworld‘s best critters. Much like Shadowbeak, you can also breed a Faleris by combining an Anubis with a Vanwyrm, which seems like an odd pair, but clearly, those genes mix together well. If you already have a Faleris, you needn’t worry about tracking down a Suzaka for anything other than completionism. They serve a similar, if not identical, role in a team, so it’s better not to double dip on that Fire-type.

2. Frostallion/Frostallion Noct

While it also features a standard speed of 1000, Frostallion and its Dark-type variant are able to fly significantly faster. Once you take off on the back of one of these beasts, you’ll be cruising with a ride sprint stat of 1500, which isn’t much faster than Faleris, but if going fast is what really matters to you, then you’ll only be able to do one better than Frostallion. Much like Suzaka, when mounted on this Pal, the player will be able to dish out additional damage on any and all Ice-type attacks, while Frostallion Noct does the same thing but with Dark-type attacks.

One of the most elusive fastest flying mounts in Palworld, to capture Frostallion, you’ll need to climb to the top of the snow biome in the most northern section of the map. If you want to take a stab at catching one, just head east from the Land of Absolute Zero waypoint, or if you’d prefer a tougher challenge, you can encounter a Lvl. 50 Field Alpha Boss in the northwest section of the Tundra biome. As for breeding, you can’t create a Frostallion from other Pals, so your only option is to hunt it down in the wild.

When it comes to Frostallion Noct, you can actually breed this Pal by crossing a standard Frostallion with a Helzephyr. The result will be a Huge Dark Egg, which will obviously need to be incubated, but when it eventually hatches, you’ll have your Dark-type Frostallion.

1. Jetragon

Unequivocally the fastest Pal in Palworld, this turbo-charged Dragon-type creature boasts a standard run stat of 1700 (which is faster than most Pal’s sprints!) and a ride sprint stat of 3300. When you’re mounting this Pal, not only will you be able to faster than a speeding bullet, metaphorically, but you’ll also gain access to its wickedly powerful Partner Ability Aerial Missile, which unleashes a rain of devastation as an attack. It both looks cool and is super fun to use.

So, how does one encounter this ultra-fast Pal? Well, given those stats, you’d be correct in assuming that you’ll need to put in the work. Specifically, you’ll want to venture to the toughest location in the game: Mount Obsidian. From the Beach of Everlasting Summer waypoint, you can find one by running away North. You’ll notice the Jetragon flying about the place without a care in the world. It’ll be at least level 45, so make sure you’re equipped with Dragon-type and Ice-type Pals to help deplete its wealth of HP. Much like Frostallion, you won’t be able to breed a Jetragon into existence, so if you want to go fast, you’ll need to catch one yourself.

And those are the fastest flying mounts in Palworld, ranked.

Palworld Early Access is available now.