How to Get Free Pickaxes for Nocturnal Treasures in Monopoly GO

If you’re hoping to conquer the Nocturnal Treasures event in Monopoly GO, you’re going to need quite a few Pickaxes to make that happen. Are there any codes to get free Pickaxes, and how else can you earn them?

How To Get Pickaxes for the Nocturnal Treasures Event in Monopoly GO

Screenshot via Escapist

While making our way around the board and procuring plenty of cash is the main name of the game, we’ll need to focus our energy on gathering up Pickaxes, as well. Here are some of the best ways to start farming for Pickaxes during the Nocturnal Treasures event.

Participate In Events

This may sound silly, but working your way through Nocturnal Treasures in Monopoly GO is one of the easiest ways to gather up some Pickaxes for the event. You can also participate in the different Sidebar events that are going on — the higher you place, the more Pickaxes you can get. If you’re running low on Dice and need to get to the top, we’ve got you covered.

Keep Track of Quick Wins

Another easy way to grind for Pickaxes is to pay attention to your Quick Wins. You’ll find these in the bottom left of your screen. By completing the tasks that are laid out before you, you’ll have the chance to rake in a fair number of Pickaxes. Since you have three daily tasks that you can complete, you’ll have the opportunity to earn plenty before the event is through.

Just Keep Digging

If you’ve got a stockpile of Pickaxes and want more of them, make sure that you’re working your way through the Nocturnal Treasures boards in Monopoly GO. A few of the boards will offer Pickaxes as a reward, so you’ll have the perfect chance to claim a few and maybe get through to the end with ease.

Screenshot by The Escapist

While the developers of Monopoly GO are happy to hand out some dice to players, the same cannot be said for Pickaxes. Like previous events, it is unlikely that we’ll see any links generated to get free Pickaxes. You’ll want to make sure that you’re on the grind set to make it through this event as pain-free as possible.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

