All Nocturnal Treasures Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

It’s time to gather your Pickaxes, Monopoly GO fanatics. Nocturnal Treasures has arrived, bringing plenty of excellent rewards to claim along the way — here’s what you can look forward to digging up.

All Nocturnal Treasures Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

Nocturnal Treasures is another Monopoly GO event that will send us digging for treasures, and there are plenty of rewards awaiting us for hitting all the milestones. Let’s see what we can expect to find when we claim all of the treasures on a board, as verified by Monopoly GO Wiki.

Nocturnal Treasures Level Board Size Clear Reward Level 1 4×4 x50 Dice Level 2 5×5 Cash Level 3 7×4 x100 Dice Level 4 6×5 Orange Card Pack, Cash, x5 Pickaxes Level 5 7×7 x200 Dice Level 6 8×5 x250 Dice Level 7 6×7 Cash Level 8 4×5 x100 Dice Level 9 6×6 x250 Dice Level 10 5×7 Cash, Pink Card Pack, x10 Pickaxes Level 11 8×4 x250 Dice Level 12 7×7 Lunar Sentinel Shield Level 13 4×4 x150 Level 14 7×6 x500 Dice Level 15 8×7 Blue Card Pack Level 16 4×4 x200 Dice Level 17 8×6 x400 Dice, x15 Pickaxes Level 18 7×7 Chubby Cheeks Token Level 19 4×6 Cash Level 20 8×7 Cash, x2,500 Dice, Wild Sticker

With the sheer number of prizes available to you during the Nocturnal Treasures Monopoly GO event, you’ll have quite the workload ahead of you. It’ll all be worth it in the end once you’ve claimed plenty of Stickers, Dice, and Cash, however.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Not only do you have a chance to unlock the Chubby Cheeks Token, which just so happens to be an adorable Capybara, but you can also get a slick new shield to block your opponents with. Make sure that you’ve added all your friends, and get ready for another exciting event in Monopoly GO.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

