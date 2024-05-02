Nocturnal Treasures logo on a pale purple background for Monopoly GO
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

All Nocturnal Treasures Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

Get ready to burn the midnight oiil with the Nocturnal Treasures event in Monopoly GO.
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|
Published: May 2, 2024 02:49 pm

It’s time to gather your Pickaxes, Monopoly GO fanatics. Nocturnal Treasures has arrived, bringing plenty of excellent rewards to claim along the way — here’s what you can look forward to digging up.

Recommended Videos

All Nocturnal Treasures Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

Monopoly Go Gizmo Gourmet Event

Nocturnal Treasures is another Monopoly GO event that will send us digging for treasures, and there are plenty of rewards awaiting us for hitting all the milestones. Let’s see what we can expect to find when we claim all of the treasures on a board, as verified by Monopoly GO Wiki.

Nocturnal Treasures LevelBoard SizeClear Reward
Level 14×4x50 Dice
Level 25×5Cash
Level 37×4x100 Dice
Level 46×5Orange Card Pack, Cash, x5 Pickaxes
Level 57×7x200 Dice
Level 68×5x250 Dice
Level 76×7Cash
Level 84×5x100 Dice
Level 96×6x250 Dice
Level 105×7Cash, Pink Card Pack, x10 Pickaxes
Level 118×4x250 Dice
Level 12 7×7Lunar Sentinel Shield
Level 134×4x150
Level 147×6x500 Dice
Level 158×7Blue Card Pack
Level 164×4x200 Dice
Level 178×6x400 Dice, x15 Pickaxes
Level 187×7Chubby Cheeks Token
Level 194×6Cash
Level 208×7Cash, x2,500 Dice, Wild Sticker

Related: Monopoly GO Free Dice Rolls Links (May 2024)

With the sheer number of prizes available to you during the Nocturnal Treasures Monopoly GO event, you’ll have quite the workload ahead of you. It’ll all be worth it in the end once you’ve claimed plenty of Stickers, Dice, and Cash, however.

A new Token and Shield in Monopoly GO for the Nocturnal Treasures event
Screenshot by The Escapist

Not only do you have a chance to unlock the Chubby Cheeks Token, which just so happens to be an adorable Capybara, but you can also get a slick new shield to block your opponents with. Make sure that you’ve added all your friends, and get ready for another exciting event in Monopoly GO.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Post Tag:
Monopoly Go
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Fix the Reload Glitch in MW3 & Warzone Season 3 Reloaded
MW3 BP50 Loadout.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Fix the Reload Glitch in MW3 & Warzone Season 3 Reloaded
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 2, 2024
Read Article How to Get the Free 99 Overall Sam Howell in Madden 24 Ultimate Team (MUT)
Sam Howell dropping back to pass in Madden 24.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get the Free 99 Overall Sam Howell in Madden 24 Ultimate Team (MUT)
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 2, 2024
Read Article Baldur’s Gate 3 Player Discovers How to Recruit Minthara Without Killing
Baldur's Gate 3 NPC Minthara, a purple-skinned dark elf with a sword on her back, looking stern.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Baldur’s Gate 3 Player Discovers How to Recruit Minthara Without Killing
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen May 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Fix the Reload Glitch in MW3 & Warzone Season 3 Reloaded
MW3 BP50 Loadout.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Fix the Reload Glitch in MW3 & Warzone Season 3 Reloaded
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 2, 2024
Read Article How to Get the Free 99 Overall Sam Howell in Madden 24 Ultimate Team (MUT)
Sam Howell dropping back to pass in Madden 24.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get the Free 99 Overall Sam Howell in Madden 24 Ultimate Team (MUT)
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 2, 2024
Read Article Baldur’s Gate 3 Player Discovers How to Recruit Minthara Without Killing
Baldur's Gate 3 NPC Minthara, a purple-skinned dark elf with a sword on her back, looking stern.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Baldur’s Gate 3 Player Discovers How to Recruit Minthara Without Killing
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen May 2, 2024
Author
Shaun Cichacki
As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.