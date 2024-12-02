Anime Realms Trait List & Reroll Guide (Release)

Some units are better than others, but you can always make them even better with a well selected Trait. If you’re confused about the options, here’s the full Anime Realms Trait list along with a reroll guide.

Recommended Videos

All Anime Realms Traits List

While the game does provide some description for the traits, it isn’t really clear what exactly they do and what stats they boost. Our Anime Realms Traits is here to help you decide what Traits to roll for on your units.

Trait Name Trait Chances Description Superior 29.97% Equipping Superior on a unit will increase its damage to enemies.

– Superior I increases Damage by 10%

– Superior II increases Damage by 12.5%

– Superior III increases Damage by 15% Nimble 24.97% Nimble allows units to attack faster.

– Nimble I decreases SPA by 5%

– Nimble II decreases SPA by 7.5%

– Nimble III decreases SPA by 12% Range 24.97% Range, unsurprisingly, increases the units’ range.

– Range I increases Range by 10%

– Range II increases Range by 12.5%

– Range III increases Range by 15% Adept 9.99% Equipping this trait to a unit will level it up faster. They receive 50% more XP with this unit. Culling 4.99% The Culling increases damage by 20% dealt to enemies with low health. Sniper 2.5% Sniper increases the range of the unit by 25%. Godspeed 1% Godspeed reduces SPA by 20%, increasing your attack speed. Reaper 0.8% Reaper deals increased damage by 15% to regular enemies, and by 25% to bosses. Celestial 0.36% Celestial buffs Damage by 10%, Range by 10% and adds a 20% Damage buff as True Damage. Divine 0.2% Divine buffs Damage by 20%, Range by 10%, reduces SPA by 10%. Golden 0.15% Golden increases the money you receive by 20% and boosts Damage by 30%. Unique 0.1% Units with Unique are restricted to only

Anime Realms Trait Reroll Guide

To reroll your Traits in Anime Realms you first have to head over to the Whis the NPC. In the menu, all you have to do is select the unit you want to change the trait for, then start rolling. Of course, to get the best traits, you need to have a lot of Reroll Tokens.

One way to get Reroll Tokens is by completing Daily Quests. You can also get free rerolls by following the developers on X (Twitter), @DevLuckk and @32a1guy , then interacting with Goko to receive the rewards.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy