Taking care of Pals is one of the most important tasks in Palworld. Sometimes, they can get down, and it’s up to you to fix that. Here’s how to cure Pals with an Ulcer in Palworld.

How to Cure Pals With an Ulcer in Palworld

If you notice that work is slowing down at your Base, it’s probably because an illness or two is going around the camp. Pals can suffer from things like Depression and Overfull, but they can also develop an Ulcer. There isn’t a way to prevent an Ulcer from forming in Palworld, but thankfully, there is a way to cure it.

The most important part of tackling any ailment is having the Medieval Medicine Workbench, which is unlockable at level 12. If you run into the illness before you can build one, you’ll want to level up as quickly as possible to make sure it gets taken care of.

Once you gather all of the necessary materials to build a Medieval Medicine Workbench, you’ll want to search for the Medical Supplies item. Unfortunately, if you don’t have a good supply of resources, you may have to head back out into the world to get all of the right ingredients.

It takes three Ingots, three Horns, and one Bone to craft the Medical Supplies item. The Ingots will come from melting Ore, while the Bone and Horns will come from defeating Pals out in the wild. This may seem like a grueling process, but when your Pal’s health is on the line, you should be willing to do whatever it takes to make sure they feel better and can continue working.

Palworld Early Access is available now.