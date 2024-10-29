How To Claim All Free Items from the October Disney Dreamlight Valley Showcase

The team behind Disney Dreamlight Valley treated players to an exclusive first look at the next free update and expansion pass for the game. Alongside all the exciting news, Gameloft also dropped three codes for free avatar items. Here’s how to get them all.

All Free Avatar Item Codes from the October Disney Dreamlight Valley Showcase

Throughout the live Disney Dreamlight Valley showcase, players received three special codes to unlock free avatar items in-game. All of the new items are purple with the Disney Dreamlight Valley logo icon on them, but you’ve got a few different options to suit your style.

Here are all three available items and the codes to redeem them!

Dreamlight-Themed Socks

Image via Gameloft

Whether you want to go long or stick with a more standard size, you can claim both of these pairs of socks with code DDVSOCKS2024. Sadly, you can only wear one pair at a time.

Dreamlight-Themed Bow

Image via Gameloft

If you need a new hair accessory for your Disney Dreamlight Valley avatar, use code DDVBOWHB2024 to get this bow headband.

DDLV Ripped Sleeve Jacket

Image via Gameloft

This DDLV jacket with ripped sleeves can be yours by entering the code DDVJJACKET2024 in Dreamlight Valley.

Do Disney Dreamlight Valley Showcase Gift Codes Expire?

The Gameloft team did not share the specific expiration date for these codes during the showcase. However, most past showcase codes have stopped working after a month or so.

So, in order to make sure you’re able to claim your free items, it’s a good idea to grab them before the end of November 2024.

How to Redeem Codes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Redeeming a code in Disney Dreamlight Valley can be a little bit unclear if you haven’t done it before, or if it’s been a while. Here’s what you need to do.

First, head to the “Settings” menu. Then, click on the “Help” tab.

Screenshot by The Escapist

At the bottom of the screen, you will see the “Enter Code” box. You can enter only one code at a time, so you will need to redeem three separate codes to get all of the October showcase items.

As a reminder, those codes are:

Dreamlight Socks: DDVSOCKS2024

Dreamlight Bow: DDVBOWHB2024

DDLV Jacket: DDVJJACKET2024

After you redeem the codes, head to your mailbox to check your mail and finish the final step to get your items. You will need to hit “Claim” on a letter for each of the three items.

Once you grab them from your mail, the avatar items will show up in your wardrobe menu, ready to wear.

