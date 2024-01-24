Just like in Pokémon, putting together the best Palworld team is about more than just how cool each Pal looks. There are stats and type advantages to worry about, as well as Passive Skills. But can you change Passive Skills in Palworld?

What Are Passive Skills in Palworld?

Whenever you catch a Pal, you’re hoping to hit big – even if you don’t know it. Each Pal has randomized Passive Skills, but you won’t be able to identify them until you catch a Pal, open your inventory, and head over to the Party tab.

There are different categories of Passive Skills, and they help in different areas of Palworld. For instance, within the Combat Passive Skills category, there’s a Passive Skill called “Musclehead,” which provides a 30% boost to Attack. However, Musclehead also has a downside, dropping Work Speed by 50%.

Those kinds of buffs and nerfs are important to keep in mind when building your ideal Palworld team. Of course, if there was a way to change Passive Skills, that process would become a lot easier. Unfortunately, it’s not that simple.

Can You Change Passive Skills in Palworld?

As of writing, there is no way to change Passive Skills in Palworld. Once you catch a Pal, you’re stuck with the skills it has, but there is a way to guarantee you can replicate good traits.

Pokémon diehards will likely be familiar with the breeding process, and Palworld has one of its own. Players are able to make two Pals mate to produce offspring. As long as you do things right, the children should have the same Passive Skills as their parents. Breeding can be a grueling process, but just remember you don’t have it as bad as the Pals in that situation.

Palworld is available now in early access.